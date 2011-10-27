NEW YORK Oct 27 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market grew in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew $11.8 billion to $961.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Oct. 26 from a seasonally adjusted $949.3 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments expanded by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.037 trillion from $1.028 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding grew $3.9 billion in the latest week to $193.3 billion from $189.4 billion. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)