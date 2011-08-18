NEW YORK Aug 18 The U.S. commercial paper market resumed its recent shrinkage as investors turned cautious on worries about a U.S. recession and wild swings in the stock market, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market declined by $8.8 billion not adjusted for seasonal factors at $1.050 trillion in the week ended Aug 17.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the amount of commercial paper outstanding fell by $22.6 billion to $1.147 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)