NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, Federal
Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell $32.0
billion to $1.066 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in
the week ended Sept. 7 from a seasonally adjusted $1.098
trillion outstanding a week earlier.
The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank
$8.3 billion in the latest week to $1.04 trillion from $1.05
trillion.
U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding fell $11.1 billion in the latest week to
$190.2 billion from $201.3 billion.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)