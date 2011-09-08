NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell $32.0 billion to $1.066 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Sept. 7 from a seasonally adjusted $1.098 trillion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank $8.3 billion in the latest week to $1.04 trillion from $1.05 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $11.1 billion in the latest week to $190.2 billion from $201.3 billion. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)