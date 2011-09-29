NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank in the latest week, suggesting companies are reducing their credit demand due to jitters about a slowing global economy, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market, where companies raise short-term cash to fund payrolls and inventories, decreased $22.2 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week ended Sept. 28. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)