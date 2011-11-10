NEW YORK Nov 10 The U.S. commercial paper market contracted on a seasonally adjusted basis in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market on a seasonally adjusted basis shrank by $12 billion to $967.7 billion outstanding in the week ended Nov. 9.

On a not seasonally adjusted basis the size of the commercial paper market shrank by $9.5 billion to $1.017 trillion, according to the Fed data.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper fell $3.4 billion in the latest week. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)