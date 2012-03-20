* US crude down over 2 pct as Saudis assure supply

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 20 Oil tumbled on Tuesday, with U.S. crude posting the biggest daily decline in three months, after Saudi Arabia reassured markets it will pump enough to compensate for the potential loss of Iranian crude. Gold and other commodities also fell as the dollar rebounded.

The dollar gained against the euro and other major currencies as concerns about China's growth sent investors scurrying to the safety of the greenback. Copper prices slid too, pressured by the dollar.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 1.2 percent -- its most in two weeks -- as the bearish trend extended to a number of agricultural markets.

Cocoa bucked the trend, jumping 3.6 percent in New York trade due to disappointing crop quality in top grower Ivory Coast. It was the only commodity in the CRB index that rose for the day.

Aside from crude oil, the markets that weighed most on the CRB included niche commodities such as orange juice and silver. Juice prices fell 4 percent while those of silver dropped 3 percent. Corn was another big loser on the agricultural side, sliding more than 2 percent. (CRB graphic link.reuters.com/naw27s)

Crude prices fell after Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to increase exports to meet the loss of any of shipments from Tehran, and also work to return prices to fair levels.

U.S. crude settled down 2.2 percent, or $2.48 at $105.61 a barrel.

Brent oil in London closed down 1.3, or $1.59 at $124.12 per barrel.

Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told a media briefing in Qatar that his kingdom was pumping 9.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in decades.

The production could be cranked up to a maximum of 12.5 million bpd, Naimi said, although supply was outpacing demand by more than 1.0 million bpd now.

"I want to assure you that there is no shortage of supply in the market," Naimi said. "We are ready and willing to put more oil on the market, but you need a buyer."

Supply concerns over oil also eased after the ruler of Kuwait said Iran officials had assured him that Tehran would not close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation against Western sanctions on Iranian oil. Some 35 percent of global crude sea-borne shipments pass through the strait.

Gold fell for the first time in four days, hampered by the strength in the dollar.

Adding to the negative mood in gold was a sharp rise in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which have gained more than a third of a percentage point in less than a week, while holdings of the metals in exchange-traded products staged their largest one-day drop since late January.

"Gold is looking for support and buyers and so far probably has not found either," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion , fell nearly 1 percent to hover below $1,650 an ounce. It had gained 1.2 percent in three previous sessions.

Copper prices fell 1.6 percent, the sharpest drop in two weeks, reacting to the firmer U.S. currency and concerns raised by BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, about the possibility of a sharp slowdown in iron ore demand from top metals consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper in London closed down $140 at $8,430 per tonne after touching a two-week low of $8,383.

U.S. corn prices fell 2.4 percent as favorable crop weather and technical charts pointed to a sell after the markets' s run-up to 4-month highs. Soybeans and wheat prices also slid as funds liquidated long positions in both markets.

Chicago-traded corn for delivery in May ended down 16 cents at $6.47-1/2 per bushel, its biggest since early January.

Prices at 4:01 p.m. EDT (2001 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.68 -2.48 -2.3% 6.9% Brent crude 124.20 -1.51 -1.2% 15.7% Natural gas 2.335 -0.016 -0.7% -21.9% US gold 1647.00 -20.30 -1.2% 5.1% Gold 1648.70 -11.71 -0.7% 5.4% US Copper 383.05 -7.85 -2.0% 11.5%

#VALUE! Dollar 79.628 0.177 0.2% -0.7% CRB 315.530 -3.890 -1.2% 3.4% US corn 647.50 -16.00 -2.4% 0.2% US soybeans 1345.00 -21.50 -1.6% 12.2% US wheat 642.50 -9.75 -1.5% -1.6% US Coffee 183.60 0.10 0.1% -19.5% US Cocoa 2372.00 83.00 3.6% 12.5% US Sugar 25.61 -0.05 -0.2% 10.2% US silver 31.834 -1.121 -3.4% 14.0% US platinum 1654.30 -30.40 -1.8% 17.8% US palladium 697.05 -10.55 -1.5% 6.2% (Editing by David Gregorio)