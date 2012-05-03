* Slow U.S. service sector data sends markets down
* U.S. crude oil down most in more than 4 months
* Coffee leads losses on CRB as Brazil harvest starts
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 3 Commodities fell broadly for a
second day on Thursday, with U.S. crude oil posting its biggest
one-day loss in more than four months, after weak U.S. economic
data sparked concern about the outlook for demand.
The dollar's continued strength also deterred demand
for gold, copper and most other commodities as
buyers using other currencies had to pay more for
dollar-denominated raw materials.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent drop.
Only five of the 19 commodities on the index closed up, with
natural gas rising 4 percent to lead gains.
The broad sell-off came after closely watched data from the
Institute for Supply Management showed employment in the vast
U.S. service sector declined in April to its lowest level since
December.
More than half of U.S. retailers missed monthly same-store
sales expectations for April.
The data offset a positive report showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than
expected last week. The government's more-closely watched
monthly jobs report for April, due on Friday, was also expected
to be positive.
"Crude prices hit the top of their trading range recently
and so people are selling and are also being cautious ahead of
the U.S. jobs data on Friday," said Bill O'Grady, chief market
strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis,
Missouri.
U.S. crude's benchmark front-month contract settled
down $2.68, or 2.6 percent, at $102.54 per barrel. It was the
biggest one-day percentage loss for the market since Dec. 14.
Brent crude in London ended down $2.12, or 1.8
percent, at $116.08.
Some traders blamed at least part of the declines to rising
stockpiles of U.S. demand, that indicated weakening demand for
crude oil.
A report by industry data provider Genscape that crude
inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
U.S.-traded futures rose by 1 million barrels in the period from
April 27 to May 1, posting a fresh record of 49.2 million
barrels.
Just on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said that for the week ended April 27, crude stored at the hub
rose by 1.21 million barrels to hit a record 42.96 million
barrels.
Coffee prices fell 3.8 percent, leading losses on the CRB
index, as funds sold ahead of the start of the harvest in top
grower and exporter Brazil.
Benchmark arabica coffee traded in New York closed
down 6.95 cents at $1.758 per lb.
Natural gas prices ended higher for the fourth time in five
sessions, backed by a weekly government report showing
inventories climbed less than expected last week.
The front-month gas contract in New York ended up 8.7
cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.34 per million British thermal
units.
Prices at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.54 -2.68 -2.6% 3.8%
Brent crude 116.07 -2.13 -1.8% 8.1%
Natural gas 2.340 0.087 3.9% -21.7%
US gold 1634.80 -19.20 -1.2% 4.3%
Gold 1636.50 -16.13 -1.0% 4.6%
US Copper 373.60 -5.10 -1.3% 8.7%
Dollar 79.215 0.083 0.1% -1.2%
CRB 301.460 -2.620 -0.9% -1.3%
US corn 650.75 8.50 1.3% 0.7%
US soybeans 1468.75 -11.25 -0.8% 22.5%
US wheat 608.25 1.25 0.2% -6.8%
US Coffee 174.30 -7.00 -3.9% -23.6%
US Cocoa 2307.00 -35.00 -1.5% 9.4%
US Sugar 20.65 0.10 0.5% -11.1%
US silver 29.959 -0.633 -2.1% 7.3%
US platinum 1533.10 -31.30 -2.0% 9.1%
US palladium 661.35 -8.10 -1.2% 0.8%
(Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)