* Slow U.S. service sector data sends markets down

* U.S. crude oil down most in more than 4 months

* Coffee leads losses on CRB as Brazil harvest starts

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 3 Commodities fell broadly for a second day on Thursday, with U.S. crude oil posting its biggest one-day loss in more than four months, after weak U.S. economic data sparked concern about the outlook for demand.

The dollar's continued strength also deterred demand for gold, copper and most other commodities as buyers using other currencies had to pay more for dollar-denominated raw materials.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent drop. Only five of the 19 commodities on the index closed up, with natural gas rising 4 percent to lead gains.

The broad sell-off came after closely watched data from the Institute for Supply Management showed employment in the vast U.S. service sector declined in April to its lowest level since December.

More than half of U.S. retailers missed monthly same-store sales expectations for April.

The data offset a positive report showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week. The government's more-closely watched monthly jobs report for April, due on Friday, was also expected to be positive.

"Crude prices hit the top of their trading range recently and so people are selling and are also being cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs data on Friday," said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis, Missouri.

U.S. crude's benchmark front-month contract settled down $2.68, or 2.6 percent, at $102.54 per barrel. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss for the market since Dec. 14.

Brent crude in London ended down $2.12, or 1.8 percent, at $116.08.

Some traders blamed at least part of the declines to rising stockpiles of U.S. demand, that indicated weakening demand for crude oil.

A report by industry data provider Genscape that crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.-traded futures rose by 1 million barrels in the period from April 27 to May 1, posting a fresh record of 49.2 million barrels.

Just on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that for the week ended April 27, crude stored at the hub rose by 1.21 million barrels to hit a record 42.96 million barrels.

Coffee prices fell 3.8 percent, leading losses on the CRB index, as funds sold ahead of the start of the harvest in top grower and exporter Brazil.

Benchmark arabica coffee traded in New York closed down 6.95 cents at $1.758 per lb.

Natural gas prices ended higher for the fourth time in five sessions, backed by a weekly government report showing inventories climbed less than expected last week.

The front-month gas contract in New York ended up 8.7 cents, or 3.9 percent, at $2.34 per million British thermal units.

Prices at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.54 -2.68 -2.6% 3.8% Brent crude 116.07 -2.13 -1.8% 8.1% Natural gas 2.340 0.087 3.9% -21.7% US gold 1634.80 -19.20 -1.2% 4.3% Gold 1636.50 -16.13 -1.0% 4.6% US Copper 373.60 -5.10 -1.3% 8.7%

Dollar 79.215 0.083 0.1% -1.2% CRB 301.460 -2.620 -0.9% -1.3% US corn 650.75 8.50 1.3% 0.7% US soybeans 1468.75 -11.25 -0.8% 22.5% US wheat 608.25 1.25 0.2% -6.8% US Coffee 174.30 -7.00 -3.9% -23.6% US Cocoa 2307.00 -35.00 -1.5% 9.4% US Sugar 20.65 0.10 0.5% -11.1% US silver 29.959 -0.633 -2.1% 7.3% US platinum 1533.10 -31.30 -2.0% 9.1% US palladium 661.35 -8.10 -1.2% 0.8%