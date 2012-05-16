* Wheat prices rise on supply fears

* U.S. oil supplies weigh on prices

* Natural gas gains 4.7 percent

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, May 16 Major commodity markets including oil and copper ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over Greece's financial situation.

Losses were tempered by big gains in natural gas and agricultural markets, which rose on their own fundamentals.

The European Central bank said on Wednesday that it had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks, further fueling worries over Greece's place in the euro zone.

That created a ripple effect, sending the euro currency lower, the U.S. dollar to its highest peak in four months against a basket of currencies, and U.S. equities to modest losses.

Oil, which is priced in dollars, generally moves inversely with the currency, so a stronger dollar means weaker oil prices.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 percent intraday.

U.S. crude oil futures dipped 1.24 percent, or $1.17 per barrel, to $92.81, pressured by a government report that showed a record-large supply at the U.S. oil delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Brent July crude oil futures lost $1.70 per barrel to settle at $109.75.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, managed a slight gain of 0.07 percent even though major components of the index slumped.

Spot gold rose off its 2012 lows at midday but was trading slightly lower Wednesday afternoon at $1,539.66 an ounce.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a four-month low, closing down 1.35 percent at $7,655 a tonne after hitting $7,625, its lowest price since Jan. 10.

In agriculture markets, U.S. wheat ended 5 percent higher on dry weather that could damage the wheat crop and limit supply later this year.

U.S. corn futures followed suit, rising 3.8 percent to $6.20 a bushel, on strong export demand and tight supplies.

U.S. natural gas futures traded within their own set of fundamentals and jumped 4.7 percent to end at $2.618 per million British thermal units on the back of warm weather demand for cooling and lower-than-expected storage injections for this time of year.

Prices at 3:45 p.m. EST (1819 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.74 -1.24 -1.3% -6.2% Brent crude 111.65 -0.53 -0.5% 4.0% Natural gas 2.618 0.118 4.7% -12.4% US gold 1536.60 -20.50 -1.3% -1.9% Gold 1539.36 -4.75 -0.3% -1.6% US Copper 347.80 -3.95 -1.1% 1.2%

#VALUE! Dollar 81.401 0.179 0.2% 1.5% CRB 289.350 0.210 0.1% -5.2% US corn 620.00 22.75 3.8% -4.1% US soybeans 1422.00 9.00 0.6% 18.6% US wheat 638.75 30.25 5.0% -2.1% US Coffee 177.40 0.35 0.2% -22.3% US Cocoa 2292.00 24.00 1.1% 8.7% US Sugar 20.73 0.33 1.6% -10.8% US silver 27.170 -0.884 -3.2% -2.7% US platinum 1432.20 -14.30 -1.0% 1.9% US palladium 594.10 -7.00 -1.2% -9.5%