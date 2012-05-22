* Corn drops most in 4-1/2 months; soy/wheat down too

* US crude oil slips 1 pct; CRB returns to Oct, 2010 lows

* Natgas bucks trend with 4 percent rally

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 21 Commodities resumed their sharp fall on Tuesday, with a key sector index nearing 20-month lows, as agricultural futures chalked up huge declines and oil and metals sagged due to a strong dollar and weakened demand outlook.

Corn futures fell 6 percent, their most in 4-1/2 months, and soybeans and wheat lost more than 2 percent each after forecasts for crop-boosting rains in the U.S. Midwest. Talk of waning demand for U.S. agricultural exports also weighed on grains.

In other agricultural markets, sugar hit 21-month lows and cocoa a three-week bottom as the euro slid against the dollar after two days of gains, weighing down resources priced in the dollar.

"We are pressured by currency weakness in producing countries and the stronger dollar," said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO Markets in London.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index slipped more than 1 percent, plumbing lows last seen in early October 2010.

U.S. crude oil, the CRB's main component, fell about 1 percent to below $92 a barrel in New York as signs of a deal between the U.N.'s IAEA and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions.

Few commodities bucked the lower trend. U.S. natural gas led gains, rising 3.8 percent on signs of a tighter supply-and-demand balance and warmer weather forecasts into early June that should boost air-conditioning loads.

The dollar surged and the euro retreated toward last week's four-month lows after scaled-back expectations for progress in the euro zone debt crisis from an informal meeting of European leaders this week.

WEAK EURO, INVESTOR LIQUIDATION HITS MARKETS

The euro was also weakened by lingering concerns that Greece could leave the currency after elections next month and fresh worries over Spain's troubled banking sector after the Institute of International Finance said Spanish banks may need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.

In grains, benchmark corn futures in Chicago settled down 36 cents at $5.97 a bushel. The sell-off came after a U.S. Agriculture Department report released late Monday which showed farmers were almost done with spring planting tasks and that the corn crop was in good shape.

Sugar futures fell as investor liquidation hit the market. Automatic stop loss orders pressured the sweetener when it slid under the recent low of 20.07 cents hit on May 14, dealers said.

New York-traded sugar for July sank 0.58, or 2.8 percent, to close at 19.80 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot position since Aug. 31, 2010.

"We couldn't get very far from (the recent) rally," said Mike McDougall, senior vice president of brokerage Newedge USA, referring to the failure of the July contract to reach 21 cents late last week.

Prices at 3:35 p.m. EDT (1935 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 91.44 -0.91 -1.0% -7.5% Brent crude 107.99 -0.82 -0.8% 0.6% Natural gas 2.707 0.098 3.8% -9.4% US gold 1576.60 -12.10 -0.8% 0.6% Gold 1569.69 -22.86 -1.4% 0.4% US Copper 348.70 -1.50 -0.4% 1.5%

Dollar 81.649 0.565 0.7% 1.8% CRB 286.500 -3.300 -1.1% -6.2% US corn 597.00 -36.00 -5.7% -7.7% US soybeans 1382.25 -30.25 -2.1% 15.3% US wheat 685.50 -18.50 -2.6% 5.0% US Coffee 174.50 -0.65 -0.4% -23.5% US Cocoa 2179.00 -59.00 -2.6% 3.3% US Sugar 19.80 -0.58 -2.8% -14.8% US silver 28.165 -0.139 -0.5% 0.9% US platinum 1458.40 -3.10 -0.2% 3.8% US palladium 615.55 4.75 0.8% -6.2% (Editing by David Gregorio)