* Oil up about 1 pct after Wednesday's 2 pct drop

* Copper, gold and soybeans also rise modestly

* CRB advances from 20-month low

* Trading volumes light, reflecting continued caution

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 24 Commodities rebounded modestly o n T hursday from a sharp selloff the previous session with oil, metals and some crop prices rising, even as economic jitters about Europe pressured equities and the euro.

Stocks on Wall Street fell as investors shunned risk due to nagging concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone and economic data suggesting that weakness was spreading across Europe and to the United States and China.

The euro slid to the lowest in nearly two years against the dollar after dour German manufacturing data reminded investors that no country in the euro zone was immune from its debt crisis.

On the commodities front, crude oil futures in New York and London rose 1 percent each, their first advance in three days, recovering about half of the previous session's steep losses.

The rebound came after a snag in talks between world powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program, which resurrected fears of disruption in Iranian oil supplies.

Copper, gold and soybean futures also rose by about 1 percent, retracing some of their sharp losses from the previous session.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies posted its first daily rise since May 18. The CRB plumbed 20-month lows on Wednesday.

Trading volumes in most commodities were light, reflecting caution across financial markets.

Volume in U.S. crude oil was 45 percent below the 30-day norm. Business in Chicago-traded soybeans was about 40 percent lower by the same measure.

"There's a lot of volatility," said Sean McGillivray, who oversees asset allocation at Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

"The way the markets are set right now is that the fundamentals are to the negative, the trend is to the negative, but we still could get a decent short-squeeze, like today."

Crude oil's front-month contract in New York, July, settled up 70 cents at $90.60 per barrel to re-establish the $90 support level it broke on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude in London was up nearly 95 cents in late trading, hovering above $106 a barrel.

While Thursday's rebound lifted the Relative Strength Index of both Brent and U.S. crude to around 28 from 23 on Wednesday, the measure was still below the 30 mark signaling "oversold", Reuters data showed.

In copper, U.S. futures for July firmed 3.25 cents to settle at $3.4285 per lb, off Wednesday's 4-1/2-month bottom below $3.40.

Copper remained on track for a 10 percent monthly loss, its steepest since a dive of almost 25 percent in October 2011.

Gold was fairly volatile, moving in a band of more than $25, as it reacted to the dollar's early drop and eventual recovery against the euro. The most active gold futures contract in New York, June, settled about half a percent higher at $1,557.50 an ounce, after Wednesday's 2 percent dip.

Prices at 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.58 0.68 0.8% -8.3% Brent crude 106.44 0.88 0.8% -0.9% Natural gas 2.647 -0.090 -3.3% -11.4% US gold 1557.50 9.10 0.6% -0.6% Gold 1554.39 -6.69 -0.4% -0.6% US Copper 342.85 3.25 1.0% -0.2%

Dollar 82.365 0.271 0.3% 2.7% CRB 281.920 0.480 0.2% -7.7% US corn 578.50 -25.00 -4.1% -10.5% US soybeans 1376.00 13.50 1.0% 14.8% US wheat 663.00 -2.50 -0.4% 1.6% US Coffee 166.90 0.00 0.0% -26.9% US Cocoa 2105.00 -19.00 -0.9% -0.2% US Sugar 19.58 0.07 0.4% -15.7% US silver 28.142 0.634 2.3% 0.8% US platinum 1422.40 8.30 0.6% 1.2% US palladium 587.50 -3.60 -0.6% -10.5% (Editing by David Gregorio)