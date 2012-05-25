* Investors pare risk ahead of longer weekend in the U.S.

* CRB down 3 pct on week for biggest weekly drop since Dec

* Oil, metals and a few crops up on day; natgas, cotton down

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 25 Prices of oil climbed on Friday along with those of copper and a few crops, but commodities still ended with their biggest weekly loss in 5 months after this week's selling induced by fears about the euro zone and slowing world economy.

The dollar hovered at a near two-year high against the euro , continuing to pressure commodities priced in the currency, as Greece's status in the euro zone remained a question.

A plea for financial help from Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, brought further strain onto the euro.

Stocks on Wall Street fell. Prices of gold and U.S. government bonds rose as some investors opted for safe havens after a week of less-than-assuring economic data from the United States and China.

But compared with the upheaval earlier in the week, Friday's session was relatively quiet as traders and investors pared risk ahead of Monday's U.S. Memorial Day holiday which made for a longer weekend break in the United States.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities was virtually unchanged on Friday, with gains in oil, metals and crops such as wheat and sugar offset by losses in natural gas, cattle and cotton.

For the week though, the 19-commodity CRB was on course to post a 3 percent drop -- its sharpest loss since the week ended Dec. 16, when it fell 3.7 percent.

Crude oil futures rose about a quarter percent in London -- to trade above $106 per barrel -- and 0.3 percent in New York -- where it held above $90.

A lack of progress in talks between world powers and Iran over Tehran's disputed nuclear program, and a better-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer sentiment, helped bolster oil prices. On a weekly basis though, oil was for headed for a fourth straight week of losses.

Copper ended the session about a quarter percent up, finishing near $3.45 a lb in New York and just below $7,640 a tonne in London.

For the week, it was down about a quarter percent, after a rebound on Thursday helped the metal trim sharp losses from earlier in the week when it plumbed 4-1/2-month lows.

"Is not about actual demand," Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Frankfurt's Commerzbank, said, referring to copper.

"Fundamentals are not that bad but it's psychological, the correction is likely to continue as I don't think everything is priced in already. Prices could find a floor in July, when there will be more visibility on whether Greece will exit (the euro) and at what cost." Prices at 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.74 0.08 0.1% -8.2% Brent crude 106.71 0.14 0.2% -0.6% Natural gas 2.560 -0.087 -3.3% -14.4% US gold 1572.00 14.50 0.9% 0.3% Gold 1572.36 14.11 0.9% 0.5% US Copper 344.35 1.50 0.4% 0.2% LME Copper 7627.00 17.00 0.2% 0.4% Dollar 82.401 0.054 0.1% 2.8% CRB 281.770 -0.150 -0.1% -7.7% US corn 578.75 0.25 0.0% -10.5% US soybeans 1381.25 5.25 0.4% 15.2% US wheat 679.00 16.00 2.4% 4.0% US Coffee 167.65 0.90 0.5% -26.5% US Cocoa 2105.00 5.00 0.2% -0.2% US Sugar 19.58 0.04 0.2% -15.7% US silver 28.415 0.228 0.8% 1.8% US platinum 1428.70 6.30 0.4% 1.7% US palladium 590.20 2.70 0.5% -10.1%

