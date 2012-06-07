* China rate cut boosts sentiment before Bernanke disappointment

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 7 Soybeans had their largest rally in two months o n Thursday after China cut interest rates, but oil returned to below $100 a barrel and metals mostly fell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors expecting a stimulus.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled a touch higher after the dollar's weakness against the euro for a second day made it advantageous for those using the single currency to buy raw materials priced in dollars.

The euro rose despite credit ratings agency Fitch cutting Spain's sovereign rating by three notches to negative, saying Madrid was especially vulnerable to a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.

The lack of a credible solution to Spain's banking woes and the reluctance of Bernanke to agree on a stimulus for the U.S. economy led some investors to think this week's rebound in commodities after May's sharp losses would not last. The CRB fell nearly 11 percent last month, its biggest drop since September.

"We're still bearish in the short term," Guy Wolf, a macro strategist at Marex Spectron and a commentator on metals, said.

"We don't believe that QE (quantitative easing) is likely in the U.S. and we don't think the EU can move sufficiently (and) quickly towards the various proposals that are being talked about," said Wolf, who tracks base metals such as copper.

Analysts in the grains markets seemed more bullish, with soybeans and corn both hitting two-week highs after top global commodities consumer China cut interest rates for the first time in four years in an attempt to bolster economic growth.

Hot and dry weather across most of the U.S. Corn Belt also propped up grains prices, including that of wheat.

"It's a combination of the weather, extreme tightness in cash grains on both beans and corn, and the bullish tailwind of the outside markets" after the China rate cut, AgResource Co analyst Dan Basse said.

Soybeans for July delivery settled up 41-3/4 cents, or 3 percent, at $14.28 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. It was the market's largest percentage gain in a day since March 30 for a front-month soybean contract.

CBOT's July wheat also rose about 3 percent to close at above $6.41 a bushel. Corn for July finished up 1.3 percent at $5.94.

Oil fell in both in New York and London trade.

North Sea's Brent crude returned to below $100 a barrel, when it slipped almost 1 percent to finish at $99.93. U.S. crude futures finished nearly a quarter percent off at $84.82 a barrel.

Copper initially climbed in heavy volume after the surprise rate cut by China stirred bullish demand prospects. But the market pared gains after Bernanke dashed hopes for fresh stimulus measures.

Bernanke told Congress the Fed was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that the central bank was ready to sign off on another round of asset purchases worth hundreds of billions of dollars like in 2010.

That stimulus package -- dubbed Quantitative Easing II or QE II -- weakened the dollar and boosted stocks and commodities when it was approved two years ago.

Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract in London shot to an early peak at $7,585 per tonne before closing at $7,495, up $84 on the day.

In New York, the metal's most-active futures contract, July contract, fell 0.85 cent to settle at $3.3705 per lb.

Gold also fell, tumbling nearly 2 percent, as the Fed's reluctance to come out in a favor of a stimulus indicated the dollar will not weaken too much in the near future -- dimming prospects for the currency's main commodity rival -- gold.

The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was down 1.8 percent at around $1,590 an ounce by 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT). Prices at 4:52 p.m. EST (2052 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 83.59 -1.45 -1.7% -15.4% Brent crude 99.07 -1.57 -1.6% -7.7% Natural gas 2.274 -0.147 -6.1% -23.9% US gold 1586.60 -46.20 -2.8% 1.3% Gold 1589.99 -27.44 -1.7% 1.7% US Copper 337.05 -0.85 -0.3% -1.9%

Dollar 82.257 -0.064 -0.1% 2.6% CRB 274.010 0.240 0.1% -10.2% US corn 594.00 7.75 1.3% -8.1% US soybeans 1428.00 41.75 3.0% 19.1% US wheat 641.75 17.50 2.8% -1.7% US Coffee 156.65 0.75 0.5% -31.4% US Cocoa 2226.00 23.00 1.0% 5.5% US Sugar 19.76 -0.14 -0.7% -14.9% US silver 28.529 -0.959 -3.3% 2.2% US platinum 1440.90 -28.30 -1.9% 2.6% US palladium 624.35 -6.90 -1.1% -4.8% (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)