By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 11 Many commodities finished lower on Monday, after being higher early, with oil tumbling and corn posting its sharpest drop in two weeks as investors became doubtful that Spain and its ailing banking sector will benefit much from an European bailout.

The broad risk aversion pushed up prices for safe havens, such as U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, and pulled down the euro and stock markets . Even gold, the one commodity often recognized as a safe-haven, ended barely higher.

That left copper to post the only meaningful gain among commodities. The base metal notched its biggest one-day rise in nearly two months after being buoyed by encouraging import data from top consumer China.

"At the moment there are fears still of a possible contagion in the euro zone ahead of the Greek elections on the weekend", said Eugen Weinberg, a commodities analyst at Frankfurt's Commerzbank.

"Given the uncertainties about the euro zone debt crisis, it is too early to call the bottom yet. As long as these (uncertainties) are not removed, it is very difficult to see prices rebounding for any significant amount of time."

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index -- a global benchmark for commodities -- closed down about 1 percent after 11 of the 19 futures markets it tracked ended in the red.

The euro zone agreement reached over the weekend to lend Spain, the region's fourth-largest economy, up to 100 billion euros to help prevent a run on its banks had provided a brief spurt of optimism in Monday's global markets.

The euro jumped more than 1 percent against the dollar in European trading to hit its highest level since May 23. Commodities and stocks rose too.

But those markets later reversed in U.S. trading as investors focused on the obligations imposed on Madrid by the bailout. With the loans potentially lifting Spain's debt by as much as 100 billion euros and possibly ranking ahead of regular government debt in the queue for repayment, the country's already high borrowing costs could rise further, analysts said.

Oil fell for a third day and extended losses post-settlement.

Benchmark Brent crude oil in London fell $1.47 to settle at $98 a barrel, after rising to a session high of $102.21 earlier. In post-settlement trading, the market fell below $97.

U.S. crude slumped $1.40 to settle at $82.70 a barrel, after retreating from the $86.64 intraday peak.

Both markets had dealings above their respective 30-day averages as investors worried that the outcome of Greece's elections on Sunday and other instabilities across Europe will create a contagion.

"While avoiding bank failures in Spain is a good thing, investors realize that the Italians will probably want help next, so it's not a surprise for crude to pull back," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Corn fell as investors fretted not only over the euro zone but also over rainy weather that bolstered crop prospects in Midwest grains belt.

"It was a warm and dry weekend," he said. "Now through Tuesday, about 75 to 80 percent of the Midwest will receive 0.40 inch of rain or less," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.

Front-month corn in Chicago, July, settled down 6 cents, or about 1 percent, at $5.92 a bushel.

Copper rallied nearly 2 percent after a near 12-percent rise in China's May copper imports.

Three-month copper London ended up $125 at $7,420 a tonne, its largest daily gain since April 20. Prices at 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 82.70 -1.40 -1.7% -17.9% Brent crude 96.59 -2.88 -2.9% -10.0% Natural gas 2.218 -0.081 -3.5% -25.8% US gold 1595.50 5.40 0.3% 1.8% Gold 1596.10 2.25 0.1% 2.1% US Copper 334.30 5.80 1.8% -2.7%

Dollar 82.627 0.110 0.1% 3.1% CRB 270.750 -2.130 -0.8% -11.3% US corn 592.00 -6.00 -1.0% -8.4% US soybeans 1424.75 -1.50 -0.1% 18.9% US wheat 630.50 0.25 0.0% -3.4% US Coffee 155.10 -0.50 -0.3% -32.0% US Cocoa 2197.00 -3.00 -0.1% 4.2% US Sugar 20.47 0.49 2.5% -11.9% US silver 28.616 0.145 0.5% 2.5% US platinum 1449.30 24.20 1.7% 3.2% US palladium 623.80 13.15 2.2% -4.9%

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)