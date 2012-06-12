* US crude up, tracking Wall Street; Brent down on Europe

* Cocoa rebounds after May selloff; arabica at 2-year low

* Corn sees biggest selloff in 2 weeks

* Copper down, gold up

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 12 The commodities complex was mixed o n T uesday with higher prices in nearly half of the most commonly followed futures markets offset by price drops in the rest due to lingering worries over Europe.

In New York, oil settled up 0.75 percent, tracking stronger stocks on Wall Street. But crude fell to a 17-month low in London as players remained wary about a controversial European bailout for Spain. Expectations that top oil producer Saudi Arabia will keep output steady despite recent price falls also pressured London's Brent crude.

Cocoa prices jumped 2 percent, regaining ground lost during a steep sell-off in late May, while arabica coffee fell to 2-year lows on ample supplies and risk aversion related to Europe. Corn also fell, by more than 1 percent, for its biggest slide in two weeks.

Copper was another commodity that posted losses. Gold, the precious metal, rose as a safe-haven bet against Spain's financial troubles.

"It's not so much the fundamentals that are driving the prices but the concerns, the fears and the psychological factors," said Eugen Weinberg, commodities analyst at Frankfurt's Commerzbank.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index -- a global benchmark for the asset class -- settled a touch higher.

Crude oil futures in New York finished up 62 cents at $83.32 a barrel, following three days of losses. The market rebounded from a fresh 2012 low, marking the third time support just above $81 a barrel has held since June 4.

London's Brent ended down 86 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $97.14 a barrel -- the lowest settlement since January 2011.

Traders said Brent felt pressure from expectations that Saudi Arabia intends to keep production steady despite the recent oil price retreat, even as OPEC price hawks call for lower production ahead of a Thursday meeting in Vienna.

Cocoa's key July New York futures contract rose $53, or 2.4 percent, to $2,231 a tonne.

Arabica coffee, already one of the worst-performing commodity markets of 2012 with a 30 percent price decline, took another hit. New York-traded arabica for July fell 1.35 cents to finish at $1.5535 per lb. It earlier dropped to $1.548, the lowest for a benchmark arabica contract since mid-June 2010.

Corn fell after crop forecasters predicted more rain in the U.S. Midwest grains belt while monthly grains stockpiles data released by the U.S. government showing no change for corn.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for July settled down 8 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $5.84 a bushel -- the contract's sharpest slide since May 29, when it fell nearly 3 percent. Prices at 3:44 p.m. EDT (1944 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 83.51 0.80 1.0% -15.5% Brent crude 97.34 -0.66 -0.7% -9.3% Natural gas 2.232 0.014 0.6% -25.3%

US gold 1612.70 17.20 1.1% 2.9% Gold 1611.09 16.14 1.0% 3.0% US Copper 333.55 -0.75 -0.2% -2.9%

Dollar 82.385 -0.130 -0.2% 2.8% CRB 270.860 0.110 0.0% -11.3%

US corn 584.00 -8.00 -1.4% -9.7% US soybeans 1435.00 10.25 0.7% 19.7% US wheat 616.00 -14.50 -2.3% -5.6%

US Coffee 154.20 -0.90 -0.6% -32.4% US Cocoa 2249.00 52.00 2.4% 6.6% US Sugar 20.36 -0.11 -0.5% -12.4%

US silver 28.949 0.333 1.2% 3.7% US platinum 1454.40 5.10 0.4% 3.5% US palladium 622.45 -1.35 -0.2% -5.1% (Editing by Alden Bentley)