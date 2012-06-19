* CRB index up 1.3 pct, biggest rise since January
* U.S. crude, copper up 1 pct; soy, sugar rise over 3 pct
* Gold down slightly as investors dump safe-havens for risk
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 19 Commodities on Tuesday staged
their biggest rally since January, jumping more than 1 percent
as the euro rose on optimism about progress in Greece after
weekend elections, and on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar's drop to a near one-month low against the euro
boosted demand for commodities priced in the greenback from
users of the single currency. The euro jumped on news that
Greece was making advances in forming a coalition government
after Sunday's election and will renegotiate its bailout package
with international lenders.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve may ease monetary
policy further after a series of disappointing U.S economic data
also spurred risk taking across financial markets. Stocks on
Wall Street rose as the Fed began a two-day meeting.
Gold was one of the few commodities to decline, as investors
waded out of safe-havens such as precious metals and U.S.
Treasuries.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, settled up 1.3 percent, its most
since Feb. 21. Twelve of the index's 19 components ended up,
with soybeans, sugar, wheat, cotton, coffee, orange juice and
nickel all rallying more than 3 percent.
"It's a big move across the board. Everyone's just buying,"
said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Financial Advisors in
Florida, a firm focusing on agricultural markets analysis.
Not all the gains were due to bets on Europe or a Fed
stimulus.
Oil prices rose partly because of the deadlock in talks
between Iran and world powers to defuse the dispute over
Tehran's nuclear program.
U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled up 76
cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $84.03 a barrel, after trading as
high as $84.41 during the session. London's Brent crude bucked
the trend with a slightly lower close.
Soybean futures staged their largest run-up in eight months
partly due to the hot and dry weather threatening crops in the
U.S. Midwest grains belt.
Soybeans' front-month contract in Chicago, July,
closed up 48-1/4 cents, or 3.5 percent, at $14.32-1/2 per
bushel, after rallying to a one-month high of $14.51-1/2.
Sugar got an additional boost from wet weather in top
producing country Brazil, hitting a near a two-month top. The
most-actively traded raw sugar contract in New York, July
, settled up 0.71 cents, or 3.4 percent, at 21.57 cents a
lb.
In copper, the three-month futures contract in London
firmed $99, or 1 percent, to end at $7,609 a tonne, near
Monday's session peak at $7,615, which was a high since May 30.
Prices at 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 84.10 0.83 1.0% -14.9%
Brent crude 95.89 -0.16 -0.2% -10.7%
Natural gas 2.545 -0.090 -3.4% -14.9%
US gold 1622.20 -3.50 -0.2% 3.5%
Gold 1619.74 -8.20 -0.5% 3.6%
US Copper 343.35 3.80 1.1% -0.1%
Dollar 81.385 -0.566 -0.7% 1.5%
CRB 277.210 3.590 1.3% -9.2%
US corn 612.50 13.00 2.2% -5.3%
US soybeans 1433.75 49.50 3.6% 19.6%
US wheat 649.50 19.25 3.1% -0.5%
US Coffee 156.60 7.05 4.7% -31.4%
US Cocoa 2230.00 56.00 2.6% 5.7%
US Sugar 21.57 0.71 3.4% -7.1%
US silver 28.368 -0.303 -1.1% 1.6%
US platinum 1480.50 -3.60 -0.2% 5.4%
US palladium 628.25 -3.60 -0.6% -4.3%
(Editing by David Gregorio)