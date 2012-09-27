* Oil jumps 2 percent after Iran, Israel exchange verbal
volleys
* Weak dollar helps metals, coffee
* Corn, wheat fall sharply ahead of USDA stocks report
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Oil prices surged on Thursday
as tensions between Iran and the West stoked concerns over crude
supply, while a weaker dollar helped metals and soft commodities
rebound from the sharp selloff of the previous session.
Grains markets bucked the trend after technical selling and
fund liquidation ahead of a government stocks report pressured
prices. Corn fell for a fourth straight day, hitting a
three-month low, and wheat sank to a 2-1/2-month bottom.
Gold rose more than 1 percent, on track for its biggest
daily gain in two weeks.
Iran and Israel fired verbal volleys that sent fear into
energy markets, helping oil prices chart their highest one-day
gain in nearly two months.
Risk appetite grew in other commodity markets as the euro
rebounded from a two-week low against the dollar after Spain
unveiled its 2013 budget.
Hopes for Chinese government action to bolster the country's
slowing economic growth and a drop in U.S.
jobless claims helped push up stocks on Wall
Street, further bolstering oil and metals prices.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, jumped more than 1 percent and was on
course to recoup its loss from Wednesday, when it hit a six-week
low.
Ten of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the CRB rose more
than 1 percent, and arabica coffee led the way with a 3 percent
jump.
TENSIONS BOLSTER OIL
Oil prices rose about 2 percent. Brent crude in London
scaled an eight-day high of $112.49 a barrel before
settling at $112.01. U.S. crude in New York closed at
$91.85 a barrel.
"Nothing has improved in the relationship between Iran and
Israel and there is unpleasantness throughout the Middle East,"
said David Morrison, analyst at GFT Global. "The danger is that
we have a nasty flare-up."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew his "red
line" for Iran's nuclear program - the point at which Iran has
amassed nearly enough highly enriched uranium for a single
atomic bomb - and voiced confidence that the United States
shares his view.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said Tehran was
capable of "neutralizing" all efforts to sabotage its nuclear
facilities.
COPPER RISES
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
from the previous session's two-week low, gaining $55 to close
at $8,175 a tonne.
U.S. copper's most-active futures contract, December
, settled up nearly 1 percent at $3.7440 a lb.
Data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
fell sharply in August, suggesting the main engine of economic
growth was stalling, and pointing to continued prospects of
measures to support the economy.
Stimulus measures already announced by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank have helped put copper on
track for a gain of more than 7 percent for September.
Year-to-date, it is up nearly 8 percent.
COFFEE JUMPS, CORN SLUMPS
Prices of arabica coffee traded in New York marked their
highest gain in more than two weeks, fueled by the broad rally
in commodities and attempts by top coffee producer Brazil to
withhold supply.
December arabica finished up 4.85 cents, or 2.9
percent, at $1.7430 per lb. The spot contract is on track
to close the third quarter up 2.5 percent, its biggest quarterly
gain since the first quarter of 2011.
Chicago's grains markets continued their selloff from
Wednesday, accelerating their retreat from a two-month rally
fueled by the worst U.S. drought in five decades that decimated
crops.
Corn futures for December delivery on the Chicago Board of
Trade ended down 1.2 percent at $7.16-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT's December wheat fell 1.6 percent, closing at
$8.55-1/2 a bushel.
Trading volumes were light as investors squared positions
ahead of Friday's quarterly report on domestic grain stocks from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.