* Brent crude, corn hit three-week highs * Gold snaps four-day decline, copper up too * Natgas up for fourth day on light stockpiles * Sugar, coffee, cocoa down as supply pips demand By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 11 Oil prices jumped on Thursday on escalating Turkish-Syrian tensions and expectations of lower crude output from key production fields in the North Sea, while corn hit three-week highs as government data pointed to the smallest U.S. crop in six years. Gold rose, snapping four days of declines, as the dollar's slide against the euro enhanced demand prospects for commodities priced in the U.S. currency by making them more affordable to overseas buyers. . Copper bounced from a two-week low. Soft commodities bucked the up-trend across raw materials, with sugar, cocoa and coffee falling due to ample supplies and poor demand prospects. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether, rose 0.6 percent after gains in 11 of its 19 components. Corn outperformed the pack, closing 5 percent higher. Natural gas was another strong performer, hitting a 2012 high and climbing nearly 4 percent. The market closed up for a fourth straight day after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations. MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS LIFT OIL Oil prices rose by about 1 percent. London's Brent crude closed up $1.38 at $115.71 a barrel, after setting a three-week high at $116. U.S. crude , the weightiest CRB component, settled up 82 cents at $92.07 a barrel. Oil ran up after NATO member Turkey forced a Syrian passenger plane to land and seized what it suspected was military equipment being ferried from Russia to Syria and the embattled government of President Bashar al-Assad. Moscow accused Turkey of endangering Russian lives. "The Syrian situation is heating up and there are fears about Turkey, a NATO member, retaliating and contagion in the region," said Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB in Oslo. Oil prices also drew support from worries about shrinking output from North Sea fields. Reuters calculations showed North Sea crude oil output from 12 production streams was set to fall by about 1 percent in November. CORN SURGES ON USDA REPORT Chicago-traded corn futures surged after the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the drought-plagued corn crop in the country as the smallest in six years. The USDA also slashed its forecast for global grain ending stocks. U.S. corn's front-month contract finished up 36-1/2 cents at $7.73-1/4 a bushel. It hit $7.37 during the session, a high dating back to Sept. 17. Soybeans closed up 1.7 percent at $15.48-1/2 a bushel after USDA data showed the so-called stocks-to-use ratio for the oilseed would be the tightest since the mid-1960s. Wheat gained 1.9 percent to end at $8.86 a bushel. The USDA left unchanged the number of U.S. harvested acres, keeping the door open for further revisions as farmers abandoned fields that would produce no grain due to the most extensive drought in 56 years in the world's biggest corn, soybean and wheat exporter. "The most glaring thing that I saw was that they didn't address the harvested acres, they didn't lower the harvested area, and at some point this will have to be addressed," Citigroup market strategist Sterling Smith said. The fundamentals for corn were particularly bright, he said. "The ending stocks numbers are all that we're going to have to work with now and I think they'll have to lower those even more." Prices at 4:18 p.m. EDT (2018 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.40 1.15 1.3% -6.5% Brent crude 115.73 1.40 1.2% 7.8% Natural gas 3.604 0.129 3.7% 20.6% US gold 1770.60 5.50 0.3% 13.0% Gold 1766.74 4.80 0.3% 13.0% US Copper 375.15 3.35 0.9% 9.2% LME Copper 8239.50 74.50 0.9% 8.4% Dollar 79.793 -0.124 -0.2% -0.5% US corn 773.25 35.50 4.8% 19.6% US soybeans 1548.50 24.75 1.6% 29.2% US wheat 897.00 16.00 1.8% 37.4% US Coffee 160.75 -2.70 -1.7% -29.6% US Cocoa 2351.00 -21.00 -0.9% 11.5% US Sugar 20.45 -0.81 -3.8% -12.0% US silver 34.082 -0.027 -0.1% 22.1% US platinum 1689.60 11.10 0.7% 20.3% US palladium 650.90 1.00 0.2% -0.8%