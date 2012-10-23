* Risk flight over French recession fears, Spain borrowings * Dollar rises to one-week high vs euro, pressuring commods * US crude closes down 2.2 pct, Brent falls for 6th day * Copper, gold hit six-week lows By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. oil prices closed down after hitting three-month lows and copper and gold tumbled as well on Tuesday as investors fled from risky assets due to worries about a global economic slowdown and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs. The dollar rose to a one-week high against the euro as business morale in France's manufacturing hit two-year lows, fueling fears that the euro zone's second-largest economy may be on the brink of a recession. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency, such as oil and metals, less affordable to users of the euro. Arabica coffee hit a two-week trough. Corn and wheat also skidded, as the selloff extended to agricultural markets. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, settled down 1.2 percent, near a 2-1/2-month low. Natural gas was the only commodity among the 19 tracked by the CRB to show gains, closing 2.4 percent higher on technical buying. "This is a straight risk-off day. Everything's getting sold," said Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago. "You have a number of individuals who are probably having to sell positions in order to raise margins, to either meet margin calls or avoid them. It's just a situation where the outside markets are absolutely overwhelming any other stories that are going on in the commodity markets." WEAK US COMPANY OUTLOOKS HURT OIL Oil was weighed down by slowing global economic growth, Europe's ongoing debt crisis and weak outlooks from U.S. companies reporting earnings. Chemical company DuPont cuts its earnings forecast and announced 1,500 job cuts in its third-quarter earnings report that missed Wall Street expectations, helping push commodities and U.S. equity markets lower. DuPont's gloomy outlook came a day after heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc warned the economy was slowing faster than expected. Spain's borrowing costs rose after ratings agency Moody's downgraded five of the country's regions. U.S. crude settled at $86.67 a barrel, down 2.2 percent and near lows last reached on July 13. London's benchmark Brent crude finished at $108.25, down 1 percent. COPPER, GOLD HIT SIX-WEEK LOWS Copper slid to a six-week low on Tuesday, giving up more gains from its September rally. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,831 a tonne, down from $7,953 at the close on Monday. Earlier it dropped to an intraday low of $7,807.75, its weakest point since Sept. 7. Aluminum, lead, zinc, tin and nickel also hit their lowest levels in more than a month. "Exogenous factors are still in control and the market is still waiting for some direction from China or elsewhere," analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank in London said. "But I'm not sure there's any reason for China to be very enthusiastic about switching the (stimulus) taps back on. I would expect more concrete plans to emerge next year, rather than this year, particularly as the data hasn't been that bad." Gold fell 1 percent, tumbling below its 50-day moving average. Market watchers said demand for gold as an inflation hedge was drying up, after the Federal Reserve's latest program of purchasing mortgage-backed debt had given gold its latest boost. Bullion remains up 9 percent for the year to date. "It feels like deflation is now back in, and the quantitative easing is not going to help out the economy," said Phillip Streible, a senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. In the first two rounds of quantitative easing, the Fed had purchsed government debt. Its third round, announced in August, focused on mortgage debt. The Fed is due to issue its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to refrain from any additional easing ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential election. By 4:10 p.m. EDT (2010 GMT) , the spot price of gold hovered around $1,708 an ounce, down 1.3 percent. Prices at 4:15 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.49 -2.16 -2.4% -12.5% Brent crude 108.06 -1.38 -1.3% 0.6% Natural gas 3.535 0.083 2.4% 18.3% US gold 1709.40 -16.90 -1.0% 9.1% Gold 1706.80 -21.49 -1.2% 9.1% US Copper 356.95 -5.25 -1.4% 3.9% LME Copper 7831.00 -122.00 -1.5% 3.0% Dollar 79.925 0.273 0.3% -0.3% US corn 756.00 -5.25 -0.7% 16.9% US soybeans 1553.25 6.75 0.4% 29.6% US wheat 868.75 -9.50 -1.1% 33.1% US Coffee 160.85 -3.65 -2.2% -29.5% US Cocoa 2498.00 -18.00 -0.7% 18.4% US Sugar 19.65 -0.41 -2.0% -15.4% US silver 31.793 -0.459 -1.4% 13.9% US platinum 1575.60 -36.60 -2.3% 12.2% US palladium 593.85 -28.80 -4.6% -9.5%