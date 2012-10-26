* Arabica leads loss with 2 pct drop; sugar at five-week low * Soybeans settle down on prospects for big S.American crop * Natgas down too; mild US weather cuts gas demand for heat * Oil, copper, gold rebound for the day but down on week By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 26 Worries about burgeoning crop supply pushed agricultural markets down on Friday, causing commodities to close broadly lower despite gains in oil and metals prices. Arabica coffee led the losses with a fall of 2 percent in New York, hit by a combination of weak demand, a huge, looming Brazilian crop and technical selling. Robusta coffee hit a five-week trough in London as No. 1 grower Vietnam prepared to put out a second large harvest after a record robusta crop in 2011/12. Raw sugar also fell to five-week lows in New York, weighed down by news of Brazilian producer selling. Brazil is the world's largest grower of sugar and arabica. Soybean futures slipped for a second straight day in Chicago on signs of waning U.S. exports and improving crop weather prospects in South America that could lead to bumper output in Brazil and Argentina. Natural gas fell 1 percent to become the second-largest decliner after arabica, as moderating U.S. weather forecasts reduced the potential demand for gas as a heating fuel. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator for commodities, fell 0.3 percent on the day after losses in 14 of the 19 markets it tracks. The CRB lost 3 percent for the week, after declines in four sessions versus gains in one. It tumbled on Tuesday to a 2-1/2-month low, after sharp falls in oil, copper and gold on worries about global economic growth and Europe's debt crisis. Oil, copper and gold rose in Friday's session but settled down for the week. Benchmark Brent crude settled up nearly 1 percent in London, reacting to relatively better U.S. economic data and production problems for oil in the North Sea and Nigeria. U.S. heating oil and gasoline also gained, propelled by fears of potential damage to refinery operations from a powerful storm headed for the U.S. East Coast. Copper rebounded from seven-week lows after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter. Prices at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.08 0.03 0.0% -12.9% Brent crude 109.42 0.93 0.9% 1.9% Natural gas 3.400 -0.034 -1.0% 13.8% US gold 1711.90 -1.10 -0.1% 9.3% Gold 1712.01 0.71 0.0% 9.5% US Copper 355.00 -0.05 0.0% 3.3% LME Copper 7820.00 5.00 0.1% 2.9% Dollar 80.070 0.026 0.0% -0.1% US corn 742.00 -3.50 -0.5% 14.8% US soybeans 1564.00 -3.00 -0.2% 30.5% US wheat 872.75 -8.50 -1.0% 33.7% US Coffee 157.75 -3.25 -2.0% -30.9% US Cocoa 2383.00 -19.00 -0.8% 13.0% US Sugar 19.35 -0.18 -0.9% -16.7% US silver 32.036 -0.042 -0.1% 14.8% US platinum 1546.80 -22.80 -1.5% 10.1% US palladium 595.40 -9.10 -1.5% -9.3%