By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 29 Commodities fell broadly on
Monday after a powerful storm lashed the U.S. East Coast,
closing down Wall Street and whittling investor activity across
financial markets.
Crop, oil and metals prices mostly fell as Hurricane Sandy
caused the first weather-related stock market closure in 27
years. It also shut down schools, businesses and government
departments; halted public transport and forced hundreds of
thousands in the most densely populated U.S. region to seek
higher ground.
The dollar's strength was another negative, making
commodities priced in the greenback less affordable to those
holding the euro. The U.S. currency ran up as the euro fell on
uncertainties on whether Greece could agree to a deal on
austerity and whether Spain would request for aid.
U.S. soybean prices fell 2 percent in Chicago, their biggest
daily slide in almost a month, after being weighed down by the
hurricane's impact on the financial sector and selling sparked
by crop-friendly weather forecasts in No. 1 soy grower Brazil.
Some markets rallied in response to the storm.
Arabica coffee futures, trading in New York, turned
higher after hitting a four-month low, on concerns about
possible flooding in areas where stocks are stored on the U.S.
East Coast.
Gasoline and natural gas futures also rose in
New York, after the storm shut down more than two-thirds of the
East Coast refining sector and short-covering emerged in gas due
to forecasts for cooler weather in the region.
"Markets will be watching for reports of damage to energy
infrastructure, notably refineries, post-Sandy given the state
of extremely low gasoil inventories as we move into winter
season," Deutsche Bank analysts said.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, fell 0.4 percent after losses in 12
of the 19 markets it tracks.
Soybeans was the biggest loser among major markets as
investors braced for the possibility of more fallout for trade
if stock markets closed for a second day on Tuesday.
Soybeans were also pressured by forecasts calling for
improved planting weather in Brazil.
The global grain trade is counting on Brazil and Argentina
to produce a bumper soy crop in early 2013 after drought clipped
the 2012 U.S. harvest as well as the previous South American
crop.
"The situation is definitely improving for South America.
Forecasters all seem to be in agreement that the weather is
going to turn out to be better than expected," said Mark
Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodities in Minneapolis.
The most-active January soybeans contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade closed down 34 cents at $15.29-3/4 per
bushel.
Copper prices hit seven-week lows, with the benchmark
three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange
closing down 1.5 percent at $7,699 a tonne. It earlier fell to
$7,670, its lowest level since Sept. 6.
Tin and aluminium also touched lows since
early September. Nickel and zinc hit a bottom
since late August.
Oil prices fell in both New York and London trading.
U.S. crude oil slipped nearly 1 percent to settle at
$85.54 a barrel.
London's Brent crude slid slipped 0.1 percent to
close at $109.44 a barrel.
Prices at 4:01 p.m. EDT (2001 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 85.19 -1.09 -1.3% -13.8%
Brent crude 109.13 -0.42 -0.4% 1.6%
Natural gas 3.471 0.071 2.1% 16.1%
US gold 1708.70 -3.20 -0.2% 9.1%
Gold 1708.80 -1.94 -0.1% 9.3%
US Copper 349.45 -5.55 -1.6% 1.7%
LME Copper 7699.00 -121.00 -1.5% 1.3%
Dollar 80.248 0.180 0.2% 0.1%
US corn 737.00 -0.75 -0.1% 14.0%
US soybeans 1527.25 -34.00 -2.2% 27.4%
US wheat 858.00 -5.75 -0.7% 31.4%
US Coffee 161.65 3.90 2.5% -29.2%
US Cocoa 2350.00 -33.00 -1.4% 11.4%
US Sugar 19.41 0.06 0.3% -16.4%
US silver 31.745 -0.291 -0.9% 13.7%
US platinum 1534.40 -12.40 -0.8% 9.2%
US palladium 589.75 -5.65 -0.9% -10.1%