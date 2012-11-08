* Sugar at two-year low on Brazilian harvest data * Wheat climbs for 4th day ahead of monthly crop report * Cocoa futures drop on heavy volume By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Nov 8 U.S. crude oil futures firmed on Thursday, recovering a day after from their worst single-day slide this year, but worries about Europe's economy and looming negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" hung over the market and muted gains. Gold rose to a three-week high as investors continued to bet on easier U.S. fiscal policy following President Barack Obama's re-election. Both crude and gold got late-day pushes after the Pentagon said Iranian warplanes fired at an unarmed U.S. drone in international airspace last week but did not hit the aircraft. "Something popped after the Pentagon confirmed Iran shot on a drone last week," said a New York-based broker. Crude oil's rebound came after Brent futures dropped nearly 4 percent and U.S. crude slumped almost 5 percent on Wednesday as problems facing European and U.S. economies applied pressure, along with data showing rising U.S. oil stockpiles. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, crept up 0.1 percent, after falling nearly 2 percent a day earlier, its biggest one-day drop since Sept. 17. U.S. stock markets fell for a second day on worries about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff," a $600 billion package of automatic spending cuts and tax increases due to take effect early next year that could push the U.S. economy back into recession. After Obama won a second term on Tuesday, anticipation heightened that Democrats and Republicans would move quickly to address the looming crisis, but anxiety gripped traders. "The fears about Europe's economy remain, and we still are worrying about the 'fiscal cliff' facing the United States," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 12,811.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,377.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close unofficially at 2,895.58. Gains in dollar-backed commodities were capped by strength in the dollar, which rose to a two-month high against the euro after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low and said the euro zone's economy showed little sign of recovering before year-end. ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank decided to hold rates steady at 0.75 percent that the ECB cannot do much more to help Greece with its debt burden and gave Spain no assurance that ECB bond buying will lower its borrowing costs. SUGAR FALLS TO 2-1/4 YEAR LOW Raw sugar futures posted the lowest close in more than two years as dry weather helped speed up harvest in top grower Brazil. March sugar futures finished down 0.11 cent, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 18.84 cents a lb, the spot contract's weakest finish since August 2010. The contract pared earlier losses, when it fell to 18.69 cents. For the first time in this April-to-March season, Brazil's main center-south cane belt surpassed last year's cumulative sugar output after dry weather in the past months helped mills recover ground lost to a slow, wet start to harvest. Sugar cane industry association Unica reported sugar output in the second half of October was up 73 percent at 2.55 million tonnes from the same period a year ago, with ethanol output up 54 percent and cane crushing up 56 percent. The data was released late in the session, but the market was already down on expectations the data would be bearish. "Overall, the outlook doesn't seem to favor the bulls. The fundamental sugar news 'chatter' still seems to be on an improved Brazil output," said Thomas Kujawa at brokerage Sucden Financial. Cocoa futures fell on heavy volume, though industry buying limited further moves to the downside, dealers said. ICE March cocoa closed down $59, or 2.5 percent, at $2,340 per tonne, the second position's lowest settlement since July 26. The contract extended its losses after falling through its 200-day moving average at $2,361 and sell stops. WHEAT RISES AHEAD OF MONTHLY CROP DATA U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth straight session, rallying above $9 a bushel to a near six-week high, as traders staked out positions ahead of a monthly U.S. government report expected to show tightening global supplies. Expectations of smaller wheat crops in places like Argentina and Australia, coupled with dry conditions in the U.S. Plains breadbasket, buoyed a commodity that has been stuck in a narrow trading range for months. Wheat bulls hoped that problems with the crop overseas could boost demand for U.S. exports. "People should be buying it," said Jerry Gidel, an analyst at Rice Dairy. "It is a bargain here. The world's normal exporters ... do not have a lot of excess supplies." Prices at 2:44 p.m. CST (2044 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.99 0.55 0.7% -14.0% Brent crude 107.00 0.18 0.2% -0.4% Natural gas 3.608 0.030 0.8% 20.7% US gold 1726.00 12.00 0.7% 10.2% Gold 1733.21 16.90 1.0% 10.8% US Copper 346.95 2.80 0.8% 1.0% LME Copper 7630.15 25.15 0.3% 0.4% Dollar 80.826 0.067 0.1% 0.8% US corn 741.25 -3.00 -0.4% 14.7% US soybeans 1495.75 -11.25 -0.8% 24.8% US wheat 902.50 8.50 1.0% 38.3% US Coffee 151.40 0.20 0.1% -33.7% US Cocoa 2337.00 -62.00 -2.6% 10.8% US Sugar 18.84 -0.11 -0.6% -18.9% US silver 32.240 0.579 1.8% 15.5% US platinum 1540.50 3.00 0.2% 9.7% US palladium 614.35 4.00 0.7% -6.4%