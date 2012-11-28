* Oil prices down for 3rd day running * Gold in biggest one-day decline in 3 weeks * Natgas tumbles as U.S. cold weather looks to moderate * Copper down first time in 5 sessions By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 28 Commodities ended broadly lower on Wednesday, with oil falling for a third day and gold tumbling its most in three weeks, as investors worried about U.S. economic health in the coming year even if lawmakers can make a deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff. Crude oil hit a two-week low on expectations that fuel demand will remain weak even if the U.S. Congress reaches a deal by Dec. 31 to avoid $600 billion in automatic spending cuts and tax increases -- dubbed the fiscal cliff -- that could tip the world's largest economy into recession. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could broker a pact with the White House to avoid an impending budget crisis at the year-end. His comments helped bring crude off session lows and turn U.S. stocks higher. However, government data showing another week of low demand and a large build in gasoline inventories reinforced bearish expectations for global fuel consumption. Gold also hit a two-week trough after the dollar's jump against a basket of currencies triggered automated sell orders that pushed the price down more than $20 in less than five minutes as investors sold off 2 million ounces of the precious metal. In base metals, copper prices posted the first decline in five sessions. Natural gas closed down 2 percent on forecasts for less-severe U.S. cold weather in coming days that could cut dependence on gas for heating. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether, settled down 0.4 percent, with 12 of its 19 markets in negative territory. Some agricultural markets bucked the price slide. Wheat rose for a seventh day while arabica coffee rebounded from 2-1/2-year lows. AGGRESSIVE SELLING Commodity prices have mostly slid over the past week on U.S. fiscal worries. "We suspect that the time is now approaching when investors will start to give the politicians a helping hand in the fiscal cliff talks by doing their bit - selling more aggressively," said Edward Meir, a commodities analyst at Intl FC Stone. "This is not necessarily a bad thing, as it will almost certainly give the politicians the needed kick in the backside, not too dissimilar to what was doled out to the European politicians at the height of their dithering over the debt crisis." Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund reached agreement on Tuesday on reducing Greece's debt. But the deal provided only a mild boost to commodity prices, with analysts noting it would not solve all of Europe's problems. BRENT HITS 12-DAY LOW In Wednesday's session, London's Brent crude oil settled down 0.3 percent at $109.51 per barrel after marking a 12-day low at $108.44. U.S. crude finished down 0.8 percent at $86.49 a barrel. U.S. government data on energy consumption released on Wednesday showed a drop in weekly crude stockpiles. But a sharp build in gasoline inventories fed worries about demand. Gasoline stockpiles showed a near 3.9-million-barrel build last week, well over analyst expectations for a 900,000-barrel gain, as demand again trailed year-ago levels. Stockpiles on the East Coast, where Hurricane Sandy devastated the fuel distribution network earlier this month, also rose, as did distillate inventories in the region. "I don't think anyone wants to put on a big position" in oil, said Richard Ilczysyn, chief market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago. "There's a belief that in 2013 demand will be relatively low and the economies are going to be relatively weak around the world," he said. 2 MLN OUNCES OF GOLD DUMPED IN 5 MINUTES Gold prices posted their biggest one-day drop in three weeks as investors dumped an equivalent of 2 million ounces of U.S. gold futures in less than five minutes. Benchmark gold futures in New York settled 1.5 percent lower at $1,716.50 after slipping to a two-week low of $1,705.50. The spot price of bullion hit a session bottom at $1,705.64. "More likely this could be a short play, with the seller looking to trigger stops below the market and thus extend the move lower significantly," said Ross Norman, chief executive at London gold dealer Sharps Pixley. Some blamed the decline on computer-driven speculative selling of gold, after the precious metal's ascent to six-week highs on Friday. A combination of funds' month-end profit taking long liquidation after last week's rise and options-related selling around expirations also pressured bullion, traders said. "The fact that we did not make any progress following the break on Friday could indicate that leveraged buyers are still not prepared to engage, or they are closing down shop for the year," Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said. Prices at 5:17 p.m. EST (2217 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.59 -0.59 -0.7% -12.4% Brent crude 109.58 -0.29 -0.3% 2.0% Natural gas 3.696 -0.073 -1.9% 23.7% US gold 1716.50 -25.80 -1.5% 9.6% Gold 1719.35 0.04 0.0% 9.9% US Copper 352.45 -1.20 -0.3% 2.6% LME Copper 7767.50 -39.50 -0.5% 2.2% Dollar 80.238 -0.159 -0.2% 0.1% US corn 760.25 0.25 0.0% 17.6% US soybeans 1446.25 -3.00 -0.2% 20.7% US wheat 876.00 3.00 0.3% 34.2% US Coffee 144.65 4.85 3.5% -36.6% US Cocoa 2508.00 6.00 0.2% 18.9% US Sugar 19.16 -0.07 -0.4% -17.5% US silver 33.684 -0.297 -0.9% 20.7% US platinum 1610.10 -7.90 -0.5% 14.6% US palladium 673.15 4.95 0.7% 2.6%