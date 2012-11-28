* Oil prices down for 3rd day running * Gold in biggest one-day decline in 3 weeks * Copper down first time in 5 sessions * Natgas leads CRB loss as US cold weather looks to moderate By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 28 Commodity markets were mostly lower on Wednesday, with oil remaining under pressure for a third day running, as a looming budget crisis in the United States and a stronger dollar thwarted investor appetite. Crude oil prices neared a two-week low as U.S. lawmakers made little progress in 2013 budget talks, raising the specter of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes that could send the economy into recession. Gold also hit a two-week trough after the dollar's jump against a basket of currencies and broad-based selling of commodities triggered automated sell orders that forced a $20 price drop in less than five minutes in the precious metal. In base metals, copper suffered its first price drop in five sessions. Agriculture was only the sector that bucked the price side, with wheat rising for a seventh day and raw sugar and arabica coffee rebounding from early losses, all on supply tensions. By 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down 0.6 percent, with 11 of its markets in negative territory. Aside from oil and gold, natural gas was another major loser, falling 3 percent on forecasts for less severe U.S. cold weather in coming days that could cut the dependence on gas for heating. MORE AGGRESSIVE SELLING Commodity prices have mostly slid over the past week on fear that the U.S. Congress may not reach a deal before the year-end to avoid some $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts due to start in January -- a combination known as the "fiscal cliff." "We suspect that the time is now approaching when investors will start to give the politicians a helping hand in the fiscal cliff talks by doing their bit - selling more aggressively," said Edward Meir, a base metals analyst at Intl FC Stone. "This is not necessarily a bad thing, as it will almost certainly give the politicians the needed kick-in-the-backside, not too dissimilar to what was doled out to the European politicians at the height of their dithering over the debt crisis." Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund agreed on Tuesday to a new 40 billion euro loan aid for Greece, providing only a mild boost to commodity prices as analysts said the deal would not solve all of Europe's problems. OIL PRICES DOWN 1 PCT; GOLD OFF 2 PCT In Wednesday's session, London's Brent crude oil futures fell to their lowest levels in 12 days after falling about 1 percent to below $109 per barrel. U.S. crude oil was also down by about 1 percent, hovering just above $86 a barrel. Both crude grades had fallen more sharply earlier in the session, before recovering on U.S. government data showing a slight drop in crude stockpiles last week in the world's largest energy consumer. Traders had expected stockpiles to rise instead. Gold prices fell nearly 2 percent, their biggest one-day drop in three weeks. The spot price of bullion fell to a session low of $1,705.64 an ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped to $1,705.50. "More likely this could be a short play, with the seller looking to trigger stops below the market and thus extend the move lower significantly," said Ross Norman, chief executive at London gold dealer Sharps Pixley. Some blamed the decline on computer-driven speculative selling of gold, after the precious metal's ascent to six-week highs on Friday. "The fact that we did not make any progress following the break on Friday could indicate that leveraged buyers are still not prepared to engage, or they are closing down shop for the year," said Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen. Prices at 12:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.33 -0.85 -1.0% -12.6% Brent crude 108.92 -0.95 -0.9% 1.4% Natural gas 3.647 -0.122 -3.2% 22.0% US gold 1720.50 -21.80 -1.3% 9.8% Gold 1720.41 -21.24 -1.2% 10.0% US Copper 352.55 -1.10 -0.3% 2.6% LME Copper 7770.50 -36.50 -0.5% 2.2% Dollar 80.310 -0.091 -0.1% 0.2% US corn 761.25 1.25 0.2% 17.7% US soybeans 1446.00 -3.25 -0.2% 20.7% US wheat 878.00 5.00 0.6% 34.5% US Coffee 143.00 3.20 2.3% -37.3% US Cocoa 2451.00 4.00 0.2% 16.2% US Sugar 19.27 0.04 0.2% -17.0% US silver 33.720 -0.261 -0.8% 20.8% US platinum 1576.90 -41.10 -2.5% 12.2% US palladium 669.90 1.70 0.3% 2.1%