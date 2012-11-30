* U.S. fiscal talks hit a stalemate * Brent crude up 2.3 pct in Nov, largely on supply woes * Copper books first monthly gain in two months * Wheat posts largest two-month loss in a year By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 30 Oil and copper closed both Friday and November's trading up on supply worries and stronger demand, while other commodities fell amid worries U.S. lawmakers were still far from a budget deal seen crucial for preventing a recession in the No.1 economy. Crude prices rose for their first month since August, after fresh hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants and unrest in Egypt stirred worries about global oil supplies. Copper prices recovered more than half of what they lost in October as investors returned to buy in an oversold market. Other raw materials markets mostly posted losses for November. U.S. wheat suffered its largest two-month decline in a year. Weak exports and large physical deliveries of the crop against futures contracts fueled selling in wheat on the final trading day of November, reversing a rally from earlier in the week. U.S corn fell for a fourth month in a row and soybeans posted their third monthly decline. In precious metals, gold closed down for a second straight month. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.1 percent for the day, while finishing November up 1 percent. In October, the benchmark index slid more than 4 percent, while it finished about flat in September. The November rebound was largely due to a pick up in oil and copper prices. Analysts said they expected the key energy and metals markets to end the year up if lawmakers could reach a deal in the U.S. Congress by Dec. 31 to prevent $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts from kicking in in 2013. "If the fiscal cliff can be avoided, prices should increase," said Carsten Fritsch, an oil analyst in London for the Frankfurt-based Commerzbank. By Friday afternoon, U.S. President Barack Obama and his rivals remained at odds about how to reach a deal on the budget, with the White House accusing a "handful of Republicans" of holding up legislation to extend tax cuts for middle-class Americans in order to try to preserve them for the wealthy. House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, added: "There is a stalemate; let's not kid ourselves." Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London ended up 0.4 percent for the day at $111.23 a barrel. For November, it rose 2.3 percent, and year-to-date it was up 3.5 percent. FIRST MONTHLY GAIN SINCE SEPT FOR COPPER Copper reached its highest levels since late October in Friday's session, posting its first monthly gain in two months. The base metal's three-month futures contract in London closed up 0.7 percent at $7,944 tonne, just shy of the five-week high of $7,995 it set in earlier trading. U.S. copper for March delivery ended up 1.2 percent at $3.65 a lb. Both the London and New York markets showed a near 3-percent gain for November and a 5-percent gain for the year. The rally in copper was supported by a weaker dollar against the euro and growing confidence in the economic outlook of top metals buyer China, dealers said. The euro hit a five-week high against the dollar , bolstered partly by the approval of the latest Greek bailout deal by German lawmakers. In China, economists polled by Reuters said they expected factory activity for November to have expanded at its fastest pace in seven months, reinforcing views that recovery in the No. 2 economy is entrenched going into the final quarter. WHEAT SLUMPS ON WEAK EXPORTS U.S. wheat futures slumped in Chicago trading after disappointing export sales of the grain. Corn and soybean futures also ended down as traders booked month-end profits. The most active March wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.5 percent to settle at $8.63-1/2 a bushel. In October, wheat fell 4.2 percent, making combined losses for the two months the largest in a year. Until last week, Chicago wheat had been on a climb, hitting a two-week high on Tuesday after a record low rating for the crop's conditions in the United States. The higher prices had, however, led to lower demand in the physical market, pushing U.S. wheat exports last week to their lowest levels in three weeks. "We rallied the market up on anticipation of export demand and we rallied away from the export price," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ABN Amro in Chicago, said of the wheat market. Prices at 3:29 p.m. EST (2029 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.79 0.72 0.8% -10.2% Brent crude 111.09 0.33 0.3% 3.5% Natural gas 3.561 -0.087 -2.4% 19.1% US gold 1710.90 -16.30 -0.9% 9.2% Gold 1713.50 -11.29 -0.7% 9.6% US Copper 362.95 4.10 1.1% 5.6% LME Copper 7995.00 95.50 1.2% 5.2% Dollar 80.147 -0.057 -0.1% 0.0% US corn 748.00 -3.50 -0.5% 15.7% US soybeans 1438.75 -9.25 -0.6% 20.0% US wheat 844.75 -24.50 -2.8% 29.4% US Coffee 142.10 -4.05 -2.8% -37.7% US Cocoa 2538.00 12.00 0.5% 20.3% US Sugar 19.34 0.00 0.0% -16.7% US silver 33.204 -1.144 -3.3% 18.9% US platinum 1603.10 -14.90 -0.9% 14.1% US palladium 686.25 1.05 0.2% 4.6%