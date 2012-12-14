* Main index up 0.75 pct, biggest gain since Nov * Oil leads on less gloomy view of world economy * Stalled fiscal cliff talks keep pressure on NEW YORK, Dec 14 Commodities staged their biggest collective gain in two weeks on Friday, as upbeat economic data from China and the United States offset concerns about the euro zone's worsening condition and the looming fiscal crisis in Washington. China's vast manufacturing sector expanded in early December at the fastest pace in 14 months as new orders and employment rose, a survey showed. U.S. factory output also posted its sharpest increase in nearly a year in November, helping temper a generally gloomy view of the global economy. Oil prices led the rally, rising by about 1 percent, while grain markets ended a mostly negative week on a positive note. Copper nudged higher and gold was flat. A 0.4 percent decline in the U.S. dollar index also aided raw materials. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.75 percent to 294.9, ending the week almost completely unchanged. The index is currently down 3.4 percent for the year. "Oil is particularly dominated by Chinese potential demand, and any sign of an upturn in China tends to have a positive effect on oil," said Tony Machacek, a broker at Jefferies Bache in London. But the outlook for the euro zone economy remains gloomy. Disappointing German manufacturing sector figures and a rise in euro zone unemployment overshadowed a small pick-up in purchasing manager data. Meanwhile talks designed to avert the "fiscal cliff" were seen at an apparent standstill on Friday, heightening the risk that the discussions may drag into 2013, when $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts that could tip the U.S. economy back into recession take effect. OIL UP, BP REFINERY DELAYED Brent January crude rose $1.24, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $109.15 a barrel on expectations for improved demand in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer. For the week, Brent rose $2.13, or 2.0 percent. But the main focus for many traders was news of delays at BP Plc's huge refinery in Whiting, Indiana, which is undergoing a revamp. BP has pushed back the start-up date of its revamped 260,000 bpd sour crude unit by 30-to-45 days until mid-April, industry intelligence group IIR Energy reported. "It looks like the glut (in the U.S. Midwest) is now going to last at least another quarter," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects in London. GRAINS GAIN U.S. grain futures gained on the day, with wheat bouncing from its lowest in months and corn breaking a six-session losing streak that had tested key support at around $7.20 a bushel. U.S. soybean futures rose for a third straight session, nearing psychological resistance at $15 per bushel, after data showed November's soybean crush was the largest in nearly three years, showing that end-user demand was still robust. "You are confirming the idea that we are not rationing the demand," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana. Prices at 3:59 p.m. EST (2059 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 86.83 0.94 1.1% -12.1% Brent crude 109.20 1.29 1.2% 1.7% Natural gas 3.314 -0.033 -1.0% 10.9% US gold 1695.80 0.20 0.0% 8.2% Gold 1694.25 -2.44 -0.1% 8.3% US Copper 366.50 2.05 0.6% 6.7% LME Copper 8065.00 -9.00 -0.1% 6.1% Dollar 79.599 -0.329 -0.4% -0.7% US corn 718.75 6.50 0.9% 11.2% US soybeans 1496.00 19.50 1.3% 24.8% US wheat 801.00 8.00 1.0% 22.7% US Coffee 137.40 2.15 1.6% -39.8% US Cocoa 2452.00 0.00 0.0% 16.3% US Sugar 19.01 0.47 2.5% -18.2% US silver 32.223 -0.057 -0.2% 15.4% US platinum 1619.50 7.60 0.5% 15.3% US palladium 700.80 10.55 1.5% 6.8%