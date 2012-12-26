* Trading volumes meagre post-Christmas * Oil up on technical buying, Mideast woes and budget watch * Wheat at 6-month low on technical selling, weak exports By Barani Krishnan Dec 26 Oil prices jumped by the most in weeks on Wednesday on technical buying, Middle East tensions and signs of speedier efforts to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis while wheat hit 6-month lows, reversing early gains made on bargain hunting. Trading across commodities was light, curtailed by London's Boxing Day holiday and post-Christmas and year-end festivities elsewhere. Volume in U.S. crude oil was just about half of the 30-day average despite a 3 percent gain in price -- the biggest positive move on the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index. "The market is taking advantage of thin holiday trading, boosting out of its trading range," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. U.S. crude jumped $2.69 to a 6-week high of $91.30 a barrel. One reason may be technical buying prompted by the market's drop to below the 100-day moving average the first time since October, traders said. In Friday's session, U.S. crude fell to an intraday low below $88, which was a "big level that a lot of people were watching", said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com LLC in Chicago. With the rebound, the next support test will be the 200-moving average at $92.20, traders said. London's Brent oil, a more widely followed benchmark than U.S. crude, rose nearly 2 percent to a 3-week high of $110.95 a barrel. Technical buying aside, oil prices were supported by continued fighting in Syria, where more than 44,000 Syrians have been killed since a revolt erupted 21 months ago. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a senior diplomat to Moscow on Wednesday to join fresh mediation efforts by the international community amid more blood-letting in his country. In the United States, President Barack Obama cut short his Christmas holiday to return to Washington early on Thursday to resume budget talks with the opposition, sending a stronger signal to markets of the government's determination to prevent a fiscal crisis in the new year. Crude prices have been pressured since early December by fear that demand for oil in the United States -- the largest consumer -- might plunge next year without a fiscal deal to avert some $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts. U.S. wheat futures fell 2.4 percent, hitting a six-month low on light technical trading after being pressured by a lack of export demand, traders said. Corn and soybeans also sagged in holiday-thinned volume. Grain markets remained closed in Europe. Wheat posted the biggest loss for the day on the CRB. The benchmark March contract dropped 19-1/2 cents to $7.74-1/4 a bushel, after rising modestly in early trading to $7.95-1/4. "Right now the path of least resistance is lower, until we find someone who wants to start buying wheat and extending coverage," said Shawn McCambridge, a grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. Prices at 1:40 p.m. EST (1840 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.75 2.13 2.4% -8.2% Brent crude 110.78 1.98 1.8% 3.2% Natural gas 3.392 0.046 1.4% 13.5% US gold 1660.60 1.10 0.1% 6.0% Gold 1659.60 1.31 0.1% 6.1% US Copper 359.70 5.10 1.4% 4.7% LME Copper 7809.85 -21.15 -0.3% 2.8% Dollar 79.648 0.006 0.0% -0.7% CRB 0.000 0.000 0.0% -100.0% US corn 694.75 -9.50 -1.4% 7.5% US soybeans 1426.50 -13.25 -0.9% 19.0% US wheat 777.00 -16.75 -2.1% 19.0% US Coffee 148.00 1.00 0.7% -35.1% US Cocoa 2271.00 -2.00 -0.1% 7.7% US Sugar 19.05 0.03 0.2% -18.0% US silver 30.025 0.128 0.4% 7.6% US platinum 1535.70 0.80 0.1% 9.3% US palladium 691.35 7.85 1.2% 5.4%