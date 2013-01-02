* Late Tuesday vote in U.S. Congress empowers markets * Oil and copper hit 11-week highs, gold at 2-week peak * Strong tone expected this week, then volatile markets By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Jan 2 Commodities prices made a powerful start to the new year, with oil, gold and copper hitting multi-week highs on Wednesday after the U.S. Congress passed a bill to partially resolve a fiscal crisis in the world's largest economy. Sugar and coffee prices rose too as the dollar fell, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for euro and yen holders, after a vote in the House of Representatives averted tax increases for many Americans. Congress decided late on Tuesday to raise taxes on wealthy individuals and families, sparing middle- and low-income earners. But it left unresolved another sticky issue involving $109 billion in planned military and domestic spending cuts, promising more political showdowns on the budget in coming months. "Failing to put anything on the table dealing with spending cuts or entitlement reform, means that investors will likely see more roller-coaster action," said Edward Meir, a commodities analyst at Intl FC Stone in New York. "For now, however, the buyers are firmly in charge of the asylum," Meir wrote in a note. He expects a "stronger tone" for the rest of the week. Wheat and soybeans also began 2013 positively, although a lack of follow-through buying pushed their prices lower. The two markets were the biggest gainers last year, rising more than 18 percent. OIL FURTHER BOOSTED BY CHINA, MIDDLE EAST In oil trading, London's benchmark Brent crude ended up 1.2 percent at $112.47 a barrel, after surging earlier to a 11-week high of nearly $112.90. Brent finished up 3.5 percent in 2011. It averaged more than $111.65 per barrel through the year, the highest annual average on record, as geopolitical threats to production offset worries about flagging oil demand. U.S. crude settled up 1.4 percent for the session at $93.12 a barrel. It hit an intraday high of $93.87 a barrel, the highest since Sept. 21. For 2011, U.S. crude gained 7 percent. The U.S. fiscal deal aside, oil found support from robust data out of China pointing to a recovery in the world's second-largest economy and No. 2 oil consumer. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index held steady in December at 50.6, according to data issued on Monday -- adding to evidence that its economy had picked up in the last three months of 2012 after slowing for seven straight quarters. Other positive sentiment came from Wednesday's data showing a rebound in U.S. manufacturing activity in December. Tensions in the Middle East -- which produces the bulk of the world's oil -- helped crude prices too. Fourth largest oil exporter Iran was carrying out naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway Tehran has threatened to block if it comes under military attack over its disputed nuclear program. Some 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports pass the strait. METALS DOMINATE COMMODITY GAINS Metals dominated gains on the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, with four of the top five markets for the day being aluminium, nickel, silver and copper. Aluminum and lead -- another industrial metal used for battery making -- rose more than 4 percent each in their biggest price gain in three months. Copper, like oil, hit 11-week highs. The metal's futures rose more than 3 percent in London to close at $8,210 a tonne, and up more than 2 percent in New York to settle at $3.74 a lb. It was the biggest daily rise since September in copper. Last year, copper finished up 4 percent. Part of those gains were driven by renewed confidence in demand from China, the world's largest buyer of metals. "The other big thing for the metals market is a strong rebound in China that could be underway; the data is pointing to that," said Robin Bhar, a metals analyst in London for Societe Generale. In precious metals, the spot price of bullion rose 0.7 percent to hover above $1,687 an ounce, near a 2-week high. Gold futures settled up 0.8 percent at $1,688.80. In India, the No. 1 market for bullion, gold futures notched their highest gains in two weeks after the finance minister hinted at making imports more expensive, triggering speculative buying from physical traders. India's central bank has also asked that volume and value restrictions be placed on gold imports by banks and agencies such as MMTC to help rein in a current account gap, which touched an all-time high in the July-September quarter. Prices at 3:07 p.m. EST (2007 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.88 1.06 1.2% -6.0% Brent crude 112.30 1.19 1.1% 4.6% Natural gas 3.233 -0.118 -3.5% 8.2% US gold 1688.80 13.00 0.8% 7.8% Gold 1687.90 13.36 0.8% 7.9% US Copper 373.60 8.35 2.3% 8.7% LME Copper 8209.00 278.00 3.5% 8.0% Dollar 79.842 0.073 0.1% -0.4% US corn 698.25 -9.25 -1.3% 8.0% US soybeans 1418.75 -14.25 -1.0% 18.4% US wheat 755.25 -22.75 -2.9% 15.7% US Coffee 149.40 5.60 3.9% -34.5% US Cocoa 2259.00 23.00 1.0% 7.1% US Sugar 19.69 0.18 0.9% -15.2% US silver 31.007 0.780 2.6% 11.1% US platinum 1565.10 26.40 1.7% 11.4% US palladium 707.95 4.60 0.7% 7.9%