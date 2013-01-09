* Gold slips on speculation of roll back in US stimulus * Platinum group metals rally on improving US car sales * CRB down for 2nd day, natgas largest loser By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Jan 9 Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after a worrying rise in U.S. fuel inventories while gold edged lower on lingering speculation the Federal Reserve might curtail its highly stimulative monetary policy. Platinum group metals, which include palladium, rallied as improving U.S. car sales and a better economic outlook triggered fund buying in the metals widely used for purifying auto emissions. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended down 0.2 percent for a second straight day after 8 of the 19 markets on the commodities bellwether fell and two others closed flat. Natural gas was the largest loser on the CRB, falling 3.3 percent on fairly mild near-term weather forecasts in the United States. Bearish U.S. government data this week on gas production also pressured gas prices. Since the new year began, markets have largely traded sideways held in check by worries of another impending political battle over U.S. fiscal issues. Markets were on tenterhooks through December, as opposing lawmakers in Congress grappled to reach a deal to avert tax increases and spending cuts that economists warned could push the U.S. economy back into recession. While a fiscal agreement was reached at the last minute, many lawmakers and their aides fear things may get more toxic in bitter struggles expected in the next few months over the nation's debt and deficit burdens. At stake is the U.S. government's ability to get its finances under control and whether it might default on debts and suffer further downgrades in the U.S. credit rating. On the optimistic side, some analysts said an uptick in risk appetite was likely in the coming week as investor allocations usually scheduled at the start of the year begin. "Generally more long-only money comes into commodities at the beginning of the year and my sense is that's going to be still trickling in over the next week or two, so I'm biased to the upside," said Stephen Briggs, commodities analyst at BNP Paribas in London. Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London closed down 18 cents at $111.76 a barrel. The market turned negative after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed gasoline inventories rose 7.4 million barrels last week. In the gold market, the spot price of bullion was a touch lower at around $1,657 an ounce on worries that the Fed was considering slowing or stopping its quantitative easing (QE) that investors have figured into their economic outlooks. The Fed's December policy meeting minutes showed several officials of the central bank expressing concern that its balance sheet of nearly $3 trillion risked instability with further expansion. Successive rounds of QE, or printing new money to boost asset prices, have been a primary driver of higher gold prices in recent years. The move has put downward pressure on long-term U.S. interest rates and fueled inflation fears. Among precious metals, palladium outperformed gold, rising 2.4 percent to $684 an ounce for its biggest one-day gain in around two weeks. For the week, however, palladium was still down 0.3 percent after Monday's loss of almost 3 percent. Prices at 5:13 p.m. EST (2213 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 93.20 0.05 0.1% Brent crude 111.67 -0.27 -0.2% Natural gas 3.113 -0.105 -3.3% US gold 1655.50 -6.70 -0.4% Gold 1657.24 -0.05 0.0% US Copper 367.05 -0.15 0.0% LME Copper 8080.00 0.00 0.0% Dollar 80.547 0.202 0.3% US corn 694.25 5.50 0.8% US soybeans 1419.75 6.00 0.4% US wheat 745.50 -5.00 -0.7% US Coffee 147.90 -0.25 -0.2% US Cocoa 2223.00 8.00 0.4% US Sugar 18.72 0.05 0.3% US silver 30.249 -0.216 -0.7% US platinum 1597.80 17.20 1.1% US palladium 688.20 20.35 3.0%