* Fresh euro zone concern hits oil, metals and crops * Dollar at 3-month high vs euro further hurts commods * Brent crude, copper close off lows after 2 pct slide * Raw sugar down 3 pct, soybeans off 1 pct (Updates with settlement prices) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 18 Commodities mostly fell on Monday after an unusual bank bailout proposal for Cyprus threatened fresh euro zone turmoil and pushed traders and investors to dump oil, metals and crop futures and buy gold as a hedge. The dollar rose to a more than three-month high against the euro, diluting further the attractiveness of commodities priced in dollars to holders of the single European currency. Oil and copper fell 2 percent in London trade before closing off their lows. Raw sugar slumped more than 3 percent in New York and soybeans more than 1 percent in Chicago. Gold rose nearly 1 percent, with some investors drawn to its safe-haven reputation after Cyprus' 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout required the country's savers to pay up to 10 percent on deposits, shaking confidence in banks across the continent. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.7 percent after sliding almost 1 percent earlier. Fourteen of the 19 commodities tracked by the CRB finished down. "The bailout conditions for Cyprus, specifically the unprecedented removal of funds from depositors' accounts, are sending share and commodity prices lower," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at oil brokers PVM Oil Associates in London. "This step is causing shivers throughout the financial world, and it has created the fear that a reaction in other peripheral euro zone countries could hit the whole banking sector in Europe," Varga added. OIL OFF SESSION LOWS BUT VULNERABLE Brent crude settled at $109.51 a barrel, down 31 cents after sliding more than $2 during the session. U.S. oil closed up 29 cents at $93.74, having traded as low as $91.76 earlier. "Oil prices are still vulnerable," Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank in Frankfurt said. "In the short term, the pressure is likely to continue as further financial investors withdraw from the market." Oil markets will remain volatile for the next few days as investors watch for any spillover from the developments in Cyprus to other European Union countries, analysts said. In a radical departure from previous aid packages, euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of their deposits in return for a bailout of the island, financially crippled by its exposure to neighboring Greece. Cypriot ministers were trying to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits before a parliamentary vote on Tuesday. BIG DROP IN COPPER Copper sank to a four-month low. The metal's benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest level since Nov. 9 at $7,545.75 a tonne, but later pared losses to close at $7,576 a tonne, down from Friday's last bid of $7,751. That left the contract down 2 percent on the day and 4 percent lower on the year. Aside from the negative sentiment over Cyprus, copper was also weighed down by rising stockpiles of the metal at exchange-monitored warehouses. Warehouse stockpiles of LME copper rose 18,100 tonnes to 543,925 tonnes, their highest since February 2010. The copper market is expected to record a surplus this year, after many years of structural deficit - a factor likely to weigh on prices in the second half especially. MCU-STOCKS GOLD NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH The Cyprus bailout reignited a safe-haven appeal in gold that had tailed off dramatically over the past few months. "Whether that will last or not, it's still early to say ... all the evidence we have now suggests gold shouldn't rally a lot further from here," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe General in London. By 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), the spot price of bullion was up 0.8 percent at just below $1,605 an ounce after setting a near three-week high above $1,610. Gold prices are still down 4 percent on the year as investors who became more confident of a U.S. economic recovery moved toward equities and other risk assets that tend to yield better in good times. A rash of positive data out of China and increased stability in the euro zone has also fueled speculation that central banks could turn off the liquidity taps that had been flooding markets in leading economies with cash. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) Prices at 3:29 p.m. EST (1929 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.67 0.22 0.2% 2.0% Brent crude 109.33 -0.49 -0.5% -1.6% Natural gas 3.882 0.010 0.3% 15.8% US gold 1604.60 12.00 0.8% -4.2% Gold 1604.54 12.70 0.8% -4.2% US Copper 341.70 -9.10 -2.6% -6.4% LME Copper 7575.00 -177.00 -2.3% -4.5% Dollar 82.738 0.477 0.6% 7.8% US corn 720.00 3.00 0.4% 3.1% US soybeans 1409.50 -16.50 -1.2% -0.7% US wheat 712.75 -10.25 -1.4% -8.4% US Coffee 134.35 -3.15 -2.3% -6.6% US Cocoa 2088.00 -27.00 -1.3% -6.6% US Sugar 18.29 -0.60 -3.2% -6.3% US silver 28.874 0.023 0.1% -4.5% US platinum 1579.20 -13.20 -0.8% 2.6% US palladium 764.85 -10.80 -1.4% 8.7% (Additional reporting by Getrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Christopher Johnson, Maytaal Angel and Clara Denina in London, and Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)