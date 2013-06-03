* US manufacturing weakens in May, first time in 6 months * Notion of Fed stimulus withdrawal weakens with data * Dollar dives, commodities rally in contrast * Oil, gold up nearly 2 pct; copper hits 1-week high * Cotton leads gains with 4 pct rise; corn, sugar down By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 3 Oil and gold prices jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday after softer U.S. manufacturing data for May sent the dollar tumbling and weakened the notion that the Federal Reserve was ready to withdraw monetary stimulus for the economy. Copper rallied too, hitting a one-week high, after the first decline in U.S. factory output in six months drove investors toward commodities seen as better store of value for money. Markets have been speculating for weeks that the Fed might want to pare some of the $85 billion of monthly U.S. government bond purchases it had committed to if the stronger economic data seen earlier this year held. Latest U.S. jobs and consumer sentiment data have been less than stellar, reinforcing the idea that the central bank would retain its quantitative easing role. "People are no longer rooting for good data, they're rooting for bad data," said Walter Zimmermann, chief technical analyst with brokerage United ICAP. "It's this idea that if the data is bad enough that the Fed will still be there. It distorts the whole field of investing." Cotton was the commodity with the highest gains for the day, rising about 4 percent, its most since mid-October, to close limit-up. Corn and sugar prices fell by about 1 percent , capping some of the upside in the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. The CRB finished up 1 percent at around 284.90 points, after scaling a session peak of 285.17. HALT IN FORTIES OUTPUT HELPS OIL Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea closed up 1.7 percent at $102.66 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 1.6 percent to settle at $93.45. The rally in oil came after the dollar fell to its lowest level again the yen since May 9. Oil was also supported by news that producer Nexen had shut its North Sea Buzzard field, which supplies the Forties stream, the leading grade behind Brent. The field is expected to reopen next week. "I see the Buzzard field issue as leading the way with Brent pushing higher," said New York analyst Dominick Chirichella. The spot price of gold was up about 2 percent, hovering at around $1,411 an ounce after hitting a session high above $1,416. COPPER SUPPORTED BY GRASBERG CLOSURE Copper's run to a 1-week high was helped by news that one of the world's biggest mines for the metal, located in Indonesia, may shut for longer than expected. Indonesia's investigation into the deadly tunnel collapse at the Grasberg mine belonging to Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc is expected to take three months, idling the mine for at least that long, a government official in Jakarta said. Analysts say the work stoppage at Grasberg could take an estimated 125,000 tonnes of copper out of the global supply chain. "It's definitely a big deal. These disruptions are adding up," said Dan Smith, metals analyst at Standard Chartered in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up $31 at $7,340 a tonne after rallying to $7,397 earlier, a peak since May 23. Prices at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.24 1.27 1.4% 1.5% Brent crude 102.07 1.68 1.7% -8.1% Natural gas 3.991 0.007 0.2% 19.1% US gold 1411.70 19.10 1.4% -15.8% Gold 1410.95 25.06 1.8% -15.7% US Copper 3.33 0.04 1.2% -99.1% LME Copper 7340.00 31.00 0.4% -7.5% Dollar 82.689 -0.686 -0.8% 7.7% US corn 655.75 -6.25 -0.9% -6.1% US soybeans 1532.50 22.50 1.5% 8.0% US wheat 708.75 3.25 0.5% -8.9% US Coffee 129.00 1.95 1.5% -10.3% US Cocoa 2246.00 55.00 2.5% 0.4% US Sugar 16.43 -0.12 -0.7% -15.8% US silver 0.227 0.005 2.1% -99.2% US platinum 1497.40 35.60 2.4% -2.7% US palladium 756.80 5.75 0.8% 7.6%