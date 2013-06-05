* Investors await clearer signals on economy

* Corn, soybeans rise on tighter supplies

* Arabica coffee near 3-year low, raw sugar down

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 5 Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday while copper held steady and gold rose as investors sought direction on the economy and the guessing game continued on whether the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.

Corn and soybean futures rose on tighter physical supplies for the two crops. Arabica coffee neared a 3-year low in prices and raw sugar fell too, pressured by higher inventories.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed virtually unchanged as concerns over a possible cutback in Fed stimulus support were offset by a weaker dollar that boosted sentiment in some commodity markets.

Markets have been speculating for weeks that the Fed might want to pare some of the $85 billion of monthly U.S. government bond purchases it had committed to if the stronger economic data seen earlier this year held. Latest U.S. jobs and consumer sentiment data have, however, been patchy, raising uncertainties on what the next move will be by the central bank

Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled 20 cents lower at $103.04 per barrel, after trading as high as $104.07.

U.S. crude finished up 43 cents at $93.74 per barrel.

Oil rose in early trading on weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that showed more than 6 million barrels were drained from crude stockpiles and imports declined.

The market turned just before the session close after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery depressed the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since May 22 at $7,500 a tonne, before paring gains to close at $7,455, unchanged from its close on Tuesday.

The steady close came after reports that Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc.'s Grasberg mine in Indonesia was likely to remain shut for up to three months as the government investigated a tunnel collapse.

Prolonged closure could hit Freeport's ability to supply its customers and global supplies of copper. Freeport has not said how long its stockpiles of ore might last, but industry sources say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore stockpiled at port, and about three days on site.

"There is some degree of support on the situation in Grasberg and I suspect that's sparked some short covering, rather than anything more positive than that," Citi analyst David Wilson said.

Gold prices held onto gains as investors sought safer assets after a private U.S. jobs reading fell short of expectations.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,399.60 an ounce, having earlier touched a session low of $1,395.19.

A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, short of expectations for an increase of 165,000 jobs. The Fed has linked the health of the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy

"The ADP (data) is suggesting instead of job growth stepping up, it's actually stepping down as we move into the summer months," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which jointly developed the report.

"It's not like we're falling off a cliff, it just feels like we're throttling back a little bit."