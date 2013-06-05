* Investors await clearer signals on economy
* Corn, soybeans rise on tighter supplies
* Arabica coffee near 3-year low, raw sugar down
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 5 Oil prices were mixed on
Wednesday while copper held steady and gold rose as investors
sought direction on the economy and the guessing game continued
on whether the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its
bond-buying stimulus.
Corn and soybean futures rose on tighter
physical supplies for the two crops. Arabica coffee
neared a 3-year low in prices and raw sugar fell too,
pressured by higher inventories.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed
virtually unchanged as concerns over a possible cutback in Fed
stimulus support were offset by a weaker dollar that boosted
sentiment in some commodity markets.
Markets have been speculating for weeks that the Fed might
want to pare some of the $85 billion of monthly U.S. government
bond purchases it had committed to if the stronger economic data
seen earlier this year held. Latest U.S. jobs and consumer
sentiment data have, however, been patchy, raising uncertainties
on what the next move will be by the central bank
Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North
Sea settled 20 cents lower at $103.04 per barrel, after trading
as high as $104.07.
U.S. crude finished up 43 cents at $93.74 per barrel.
Oil rose in early trading on weekly data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration that showed more than 6
million barrels were drained from crude stockpiles and imports
declined.
The market turned just before the session close after
reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery depressed
the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
its highest since May 22 at $7,500 a tonne, before paring gains
to close at $7,455, unchanged from its close on Tuesday.
The steady close came after reports that Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc.'s Grasberg mine in Indonesia was
likely to remain shut for up to three months as the government
investigated a tunnel collapse.
Prolonged closure could hit Freeport's ability to supply its
customers and global supplies of copper. Freeport has not said
how long its stockpiles of ore might last, but industry sources
say large miners typically have three to four weeks of ore
stockpiled at port, and about three days on site.
"There is some degree of support on the situation in
Grasberg and I suspect that's sparked some short covering,
rather than anything more positive than that," Citi analyst
David Wilson said.
Gold prices held onto gains as investors sought safer assets
after a private U.S. jobs reading fell short of expectations.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,399.60 an ounce,
having earlier touched a session low of $1,395.19.
A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private
employers added 135,000 jobs in May, short of expectations for
an increase of 165,000 jobs. The Fed has linked the health of
the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary
policy
"The ADP (data) is suggesting instead of job growth stepping
up, it's actually stepping down as we move into the summer
months," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics,
which jointly developed the report.
"It's not like we're falling off a cliff, it just feels like
we're throttling back a little bit."