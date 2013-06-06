* Investors fixed on Friday's U.S. jobs data * Copper falls over 2 pct as demand woes offset supply cuts NEW YORK, June 6 Gold rose 1 percent in a late recovery on Thursday as the dollar fell sharply against the yen and the euro on fears of weak U.S. jobs data that will be released on Friday. Oil gained on potential supply disruptions, while demand fears sent copper down over 2 percent. Gold staged a rebound in afternoon trading in New York as investors sold long positions on the greenback - or bets that the U.S. currency will rise - ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers. Worries over an overbought U.S. equities market also prompted investors to return to precious metals, analysts said. "We are starting to see investors being nervous about holding equities at these levels going forward, so you are going to see money flow back into the safe-haven markets," said Tom Power, commodities trader at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. The weaker dollar against the euro and yen boosted other commodity markets, including coffee and sugar, and cushioned losses in copper. A weaker dollar makes metals priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers outside the United States. Grains garnered support from concerns that a return of wet weather will delay more planting in the U.S. farmbelt. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed up 0.4 percent. Investors braced for the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday hoping for insight into the health of the world's biggest economy and clues into whether the Fed will continue its $85 billion-per-month bond buying program. Jobs likely increased by a lackluster 170,000 in May, suggesting the economy is not ready for the Fed to dial back monetary support, according to a Reuters survey. OIL UP ON BUZZARD SHUTDOWN Oil prices rose as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to restart this month. U.S. crude's discount to international benchmark North Sea Brent also narrowed after Genscape reported that oil stocks at the major U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by more than a million barrels between May 31 and June 4. U.S. crude also garnered support after BP Plc said a unit at the center of a $4 billion revamp of its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is on schedule to restart by the end of June. Brent crude oil futures for July settled 57 cents higher at $103.61 a barrel. U.S. oil settled up $1.02 at $94.76 per barrel. EXPECTATIONS OF WEAK JOBS DATA BOOSTS GOLD After trading mostly flat, gold suddenly turned higher as the dollar fell against the euro and yen. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell to its lowest since late February. Gold has been under pressure recently on a resurgent dollar driven by expectations that upbeat data would prompt the Fed to rein in its bond-buying program. U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled up $17.30 at $1,415.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 25 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. COPPER HIT BY WORRIES ABOUT WANING DEMAND Copper slid by as much as 2 percent, its biggest one-day loss since May 23, as concerns about waning demand in China, the world's biggest consumer, offset news of further supply issues. On Thursday, China copper producer Jinchuan Group declared force majeure on partial deliveries after a breakdown, while an appeal was launched against the restart of India's top copper smelter, which was shut in March on pollution concerns. That followed news on Wednesday that copper production at the vast Grasberg complex in Indonesia will be shut for about three months following a deadly accident, sending prices to a two-week high. "The demand picture was put into sharper (and more negative) focus after we had a series of rather uninspiring macro releases coming out of the U.S. this week," said INTL FCStone base metals analyst Ed Meir referring to the May ISM manufacturing index, ADP payroll, April factory orders and construction spending. Benchmark three month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 2.1 percent to a session low of $7,300.75 a tonne, before paring losses. Prices at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.65 -0.11 -0.1% 3.1% Brent crude 103.48 0.44 0.4% -6.9% Natural gas 3.827 0.000 0.0% 14.2% US gold 1415.80 17.30 1.2% -15.5% Gold 1411.59 -1.56 -0.1% -15.7% US Copper 3.32 -0.05 -1.6% -9.1% LME Copper 7335.00 -120.00 -1.6% -7.5% Dollar 81.589 -1.005 -1.2% 6.3% US corn 663.25 2.50 0.4% -5.0% US soybeans 1527.25 -4.75 -0.3% 7.6% US wheat 697.75 -3.75 -0.5% -10.3% US Coffee 129.45 2.00 1.6% -10.0% US Cocoa 2363.00 55.00 2.4% 5.7% US Sugar 16.48 0.10 0.6% -15.5% US silver 22.707 22.482 1.6% -24.9% US platinum 1529.30 18.70 0.0% -0.6% US palladium 760.75 6.45 0.9% 8.2% (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)