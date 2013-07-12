* Spot gold up 5 pct on week, largest jump since Oct 2011 * Gold powered by Fed's hint of longer-than-thought stimulus * Oil up 2.7 pct on week, copper rises 2.4 pct By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 12 Gold fell slightly on Friday but still managed to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years, joining copper and oil which both had strong weekly advances, on bets the U.S. economic stimulus may last longer than investors had expected. Crop prices fell sharply in contrast. Raw sugar slipped toward a three-year low, registering a fourth straight weekly loss under pressure from the weakening Brazilian real. Arabica coffee posted its biggest daily drop in three weeks. New-crop U.S. soybean and corn futures sank as traders took profits following recent gains, while nearby contracts gyrated in extremely volatile conditions ahead of their expiration. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled flat on the day, and rose more than 2 percent on the week for its largest weekly gain in 10 months. The spot price of gold rose 5 percent on the week to hover around $1,285 an ounce, for its biggest weekly gain since October 2011. The rally came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank needed to keep a stimulative monetary policy in place given low inflation and an uncertain job market. Some analysts said gold could come under pressure if investors begin pulling out of exchange-traded funds of the precious metal to catch another run-up in U.S. stocks. "The fact that the leading U.S. equity indices closed at record highs yesterday - which could prompt investors to switch once again from gold ETFs to equities - is problematic for gold," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank. "Any prolonged recovery of the gold price is almost inconceivable unless the ETF outflows abate," Weinberg said. In copper, the benchmark three-month futures contract on the London Metal Exchange rose 2.4 percent on the week to settle at $6,954 a tonne. For the session, however, it fell 0.7 percent on caution about demand from China after dismal trade numbers this week from the largest buyer of copper. "The focus now returns to China. Clearly, the market's view is that the slowdown in China is quite a substantial one, and China is more important for metals demand than is the U.S. and Europe," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said. Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled at $108.81 a barrel, up about 1 percent on the day and week. U.S. crude closed at $105.95, up about 1 percent for the session and 2.7 percent higher for the week. Oil's rally on Friday was helped by the biggest surge in gasoline futures this year as a string of refinery outages stoked concerns about fuel supplies in the heart of the U.S. summer driving season. News of unexpected glitches at two more refineries along the Atlantic coast heightened the rally that boosted gasoline futures by 15 percent this month, the biggest such gain since March 2011. Prices at 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.01 1.10 1.1% 15.5% Brent crude 108.88 1.15 1.1% -2.0% Natural gas 3.644 0.031 0.9% 8.7% US gold 1277.60 -2.30 -0.2% -23.8% Gold 1284.21 -0.48 0.0% -23.3% US Copper 3.17 -0.01 -0.4% -13.2% LME Copper 6954.00 -46.00 -0.7% -12.3% Dollar 82.959 0.213 0.3% 8.1% CRB 286.656 -0.021 0.0% -2.8% US corn 701.50 -15.25 -2.1% 0.5% US soybeans 1563.25 -38.00 -2.4% 10.2% US wheat 675.50 -3.75 -0.6% -13.2% US Coffee 119.40 -4.00 -3.2% -17.0% US Cocoa 2236.00 -3.00 -0.1% 0.0% US Sugar 16.06 -0.04 -0.2% -17.7% US silver 19.792 19.592 1.5% -34.5% US platinum 1406.90 -0.70 0.0% -8.6% US palladium 722.90 4.70 0.7% 2.8% (Editing by Marguerita Choy)