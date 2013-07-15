By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 15 Oil edged up on Monday after
mixed economic and industry data from the world's biggest oil
consumers, the United States and China, while gold prices were
flat and copper fell.
Crop prices settled mostly lower.
Corn futures fell 1 percent as a favorable weather
forecast for much of the Midwest Corn Belt eased worries that
stressful summer heat would drag down yields.
Cocoa futures were steady to lower on indications of
sluggish demand after bearish second-quarter grind data for the
commodity out of Europe and Malaysia.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
ended little changed for a second straight session.
Last week, the CRB rose 2 percent, its largest weekly gain in 10
months.
Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
rose 28 cents to settle at $109.09 a barrel. U.S. crude
finished up 37 cents at $106.32.
Crude prices rose after China's implied oil demand rebounded
in June to the highest in four months as refineries returned
from maintenance.
U.S. data showed retail sales rose less than expected in
June, another sign of slowing economic growth, while a separate
report showed the New York Federal Reserve's "Empire State"
general business conditions index rose, indicating expansion in
the region's factories.
Gold was little changed as the dollar rose and investors
awaited Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress
later in the week for clues on how the central bank was likely
to proceed with its stimulus plans.
The spot price bullion hovered around $1,284 an ounce
by 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), versus late Friday's level of
around $1,285.
In copper, the benchmark three-month futures on the London
Metal Exchange ended at $6,920 a tonne, down from
Friday's close of $6,954.
Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2042 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.39 0.44 0.4% 15.9%
Brent crude 109.10 0.29 0.3% -1.8%
Natural gas 3.674 0.030 0.8% 9.6%
US gold 1283.50 5.90 0.5% -23.4%
Gold 1284.60 0.31 0.0% -23.3%
US Copper 3.16 -0.01 -0.3% -13.5%
LME Copper 6917.00 -37.00 -0.5% -12.8%
Dollar 83.059 0.071 0.1% 8.2%
CRB 286.798 0.142 0.1% -2.8%
US corn 536.25 -9.25 -1.7% -23.2%
US soybeans 1453.75 24.75 1.7% 2.5%
US wheat 669.50 -11.50 -1.7% -13.9%
US Coffee 123.25 3.85 3.2% -14.3%
US Cocoa 2221.00 -15.00 -0.7% -0.7%
US Sugar 16.16 0.10 0.6% -17.2%
US silver 19.839 19.641 1.5% -34.4%
US platinum 1421.40 14.50 0.0% -7.6%
US palladium 732.15 9.25 1.3% 4.1%
(Editing by David Gregorio)