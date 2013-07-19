NEW YORK, July 19 Commodity markets finished mostly steady to higher on Friday, with rebounding oil, gold and copper prices helping a key sector index notch a third straight week of gains. Some agricultural markets bucked the trend. Arabica, the premium grade for coffee, tumbled nearly 4 percent in New York, its biggest drop in a month, as investors sold the market down on meteorologists' reduced expectations for frost in Brazil. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.1 percent on the day and nearly 1.5 percent on the week, helped largely by the rally in U.S. crude oil, its main component. It was the third week in a row that the CRB had closed higher. The index has gained nearly 6 percent so far for July, putting it on track for its best month since October 2011. The front-month contract for U.S. crude hit a 16-month high of $109.32 earlier in the day and settled at $108.05, up 1 cent. For the week, it rose 2.2 percent. U.S. crude also briefly traded above Brent, the global benchmark oil, for the first time in 33 months, as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners encouraged spread trading between the two. Brent, from Europe's North Sea, settled up 63 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $108.07 a barrel. Gold rose to notch its second weekly gain after many investors were soothed by the Federal Reserve's assurance this week that it will be careful in tapering its economic stimulus, although some braced for another decline in bullion. The spot price of bullion hovered near $1,295 an ounce by 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), up 0.8 percent on both the session and the week. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled at $1,292.90 an ounce, up 0.7 percent on the day and 1.3 percent on the week. Copper closed up slightly, propped up by the weaker dollar and the Fed reassurances on stimulus. The benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,915 a tonne, not far from Thursday's last bid of $6,900. Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 108.38 0.34 0.3% 18.0% Brent crude 108.32 -0.38 -0.4% -2.5% Natural gas 3.789 -0.023 -0.6% 13.1% US gold 1292.90 8.70 0.7% -22.8% Gold 1294.95 10.46 0.8% -22.7% US Copper 3.15 0.01 0.2% -13.8% LME Copper 6915.00 10.00 0.1% -12.8% Dollar 82.584 -0.239 -0.3% 7.6% CRB 290.923 0.412 0.1% -1.4% US corn 544.00 3.00 0.6% -22.1% US soybeans 1490.75 21.50 1.5% 5.1% US wheat 664.50 4.00 0.6% -14.6% US Coffee 122.70 -4.85 -3.8% -14.7% US Cocoa 2364.00 17.00 0.7% 5.7% US Sugar 16.29 0.11 0.7% -16.5% US silver 19.460 19.266 1.5% -35.6% US platinum 1431.20 16.40 0.0% -7.0% US palladium 749.75 2.25 0.3% 6.6% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)