UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex sharply reduces losses as oil prices rise
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a much smaller fourth-quarter loss, due in large part to higher crude prices.
NEW YORK, July 22 Gold jumped to one-month highs on Monday as a rise above $1,300 an ounce prompted more buying by speculators covering bearish bets, while copper and many agricultural commodities rallied too. U.S. crude oil fell, limiting gains on a benchmark commodities index. Soybean meal futures soared the daily trading limit on the Chicago Board of Trade, reaching a contract high. Arabica coffee and raw sugar rose as well in New York after cold weather and rains in Brazil prompted short covering in markets that touched multi-year lows over the past month on expectations of big supplies. A softer U.S. dollar boosted metals and crop futures. The dollar fell against the yen for the first time in four sessions after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a widely-expected victory in elections in parliament's upper house. Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled flat as the drop in U.S. crude oil offset gains in other markets. U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB with a 23 percent weighting, slid sharply from last week's 16-month high that had briefly lifted its price above that of global oil benchmark Brent for the first time in nearly three years. U.S. crude settled at $106.91 a barrel, down $1.14 or just over 1 percent. Brent finished up 8 cents at $108.15 a barrel. The spot price of gold surged nearly 3 percent as a technical breakout above $1,300 an ounce triggered a rush by funds and speculators to cover short positions. Gold is on track to post its biggest three-day rally in more than a year, partly boosted by heavy short-covering. Spot silver also rallied, surging around 6 percent to above $20.50 an ounce. Copper rose for a third day to its highest level in over a month, boosted by higher Chinese copper imports, Beijing's move to lift controls on lending rates and a weaker dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid at $7,029 a tonne, up 1.6 percent from Friday's close. Earlier in the session, the metal, used in power and construction, hit its highest since June 18 at $7,053. No. 1 metals buyer China boosted refined copper imports by 11 percent in June from a year ago to 277,696 tonnes, recovering from May's 23 percent drop. Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.71 -1.14 -1.1% 16.2% Brent crude 108.18 0.11 0.1% -2.6% Natural gas 3.677 -0.112 -3.0% 9.7% US gold 1336.00 43.10 3.3% -20.3% Gold 1335.16 39.42 3.0% -20.3% US Copper 3.19 0.04 1.3% -12.7% LME Copper 7029.00 114.00 1.6% -11.4% Dollar 82.217 -0.390 -0.5% 7.1% CRB 291.035 0.112 0.0% -1.3% US corn 540.75 -3.25 -0.6% -22.6% US soybeans 1520.25 29.50 2.0% 7.2% US wheat 659.75 -4.75 -0.7% -15.2% US Coffee 125.30 2.60 2.1% -12.9% US Cocoa 2348.00 -16.00 -0.7% 5.0% US Sugar 16.40 0.11 0.7% -15.9% US silver 20.509 20.314 1.6% -32.2% US platinum 1448.00 16.80 0.0% -5.9% US palladium 750.45 0.70 0.1% 6.7% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a much smaller fourth-quarter loss, due in large part to higher crude prices.
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Plans to ease Ireland's near total dependence on energy imports via Britain have shot to the top of the agenda, the nation's energy minister said on Monday, as it grapples with the risk of how Brexit could alter ties with its key partner.