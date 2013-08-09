(Adds concern over Libyan oil exports; updates prices to close) * Brent, U.S. crude surge on North Sea, Libya supply woes * Copper up 4 pct on week on bullish China factory data * Gold reverses early selloff; CRB up 1st time in 3 weeks * New US corn crop hits 3-year low, arabica two-week high NEW YORK, Aug 9 Oil prices rose on Friday for the first time in six days, driven partly by supply disruptions in the North Sea and other major production centers, while copper surged to a two-month high on upbeat factory data from top metals buyer China. Gold futures finished up for the session and the week, recovering from an early selloff after Thursday's rally. Crop prices ended mixed. U.S. new-crop corn futures fell to a three-year low and soybean prices slipped as well on prospects for record harvests this autumn. Coffee prices rallied, with both robusta and the premium-grade arabica hitting a two-week high. Coffee's surge came after data on Friday showing a sharp drop in exchange-monitored stockpiles of robusta, and Brazil's announcement earlier in the week of price support measures for arabica, which hit a four-year low on Aug 1. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled up 0.7 percent, rising for a third straight session and posting its first weekly gain in three weeks. Oil rallied after a trade source said more North Sea Forties crude cargoes would be delayed due to a pipeline closure that has affected Britain's largest oilfield. Investors also turned bullish on crude after a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested America's shale oil boom was protecting the world from steep oil price spikes as several OPEC members were struggling to maintain output due to unrest and infrastructure woes. Libyan oil exports were particularly in focus after the IEA said it expected the country's output to show a fall of 600,000 barrels per day to 400,000 bpd in early August, the lowest level since the 2011 war in Libya. Benchmark North Sea Brent out of London settled up 1.4 percent at $108.322. U.S. crude finished up 2.5 percent at $105.97. Both crude types closed lower on the week, after factoring in losses from earlier sessions. Copper rose nearly 4 percent on the week, its biggest weekly rise since September 2012. Copper surged after China's factory output in July rose 9.7 percent, beating forecasts, and retail sales grew 13.2 percent while inflation held steady. The figures added to trade data on Thursday showing exports from the world's No. 2 economy running at a surprisingly strong pace. For the day, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at $7,274 a tonne after touching a two-month peak at $7,298. Prices at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.02 2.62 2.5% 15.5% Brent crude 108.23 1.55 1.5% -2.6% Natural gas 3.230 -0.067 -2.0% -3.6% US gold 1312.20 2.30 0.2% -21.7% Gold 1314.76 3.24 0.2% -21.5% US Copper 3.31 0.04 1.1% -9.5% LME Copper 7275.00 90.00 1.3% -8.3% Dollar 81.119 0.142 0.2% 5.7% CRB 285.381 1.894 0.7% -3.3% US corn 465.75 -7.50 -1.6% -33.3% US soybeans 1340.75 -15.00 -1.1% -5.5% US wheat 633.50 -7.75 -1.2% -18.6% US Coffee 122.90 0.85 0.7% -14.5% US Cocoa 2463.00 -3.00 -0.1% 10.2% US Sugar 16.98 0.16 1.0% -13.0% US silver 20.407 20.205 1.5% -32.5% US platinum 1500.60 9.00 0.0% -2.5% US palladium 741.00 2.45 0.3% 5.4% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Peter Galloway)