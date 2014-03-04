By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 4 Oil and gold prices tumbled on
Tuesday after Russia said it would only use military force
against Ukraine as a last resort, easing political tensions that
sent some commodity markets rallying a day earlier.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops engaged in
military exercises near the Ukraine border back to their bases,
triggering a retreat in oil prices that had been boosted by
worries the conflict would continue to escalate.
Oil fell nearly 2 percent, after on Monday touching
5-1/2-month peaks in New York and 2014 highs in London.
Gold fell alongside safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt while U.S.
equities, as measured by the S&P 500 index, raced to a
record high.
The spot price of gold slipped by more than 1 percent
for its biggest daily loss since Jan. 30 after rallying 2
percent on Monday.
Gasoline, heating oil and silver fell
in sympathy with oil and gold.
Arabica coffee had the worst loss of the day among
commodities, slumping 4 percent on profit-taking after reaching
a 2-year peak in the previous session.
On the positive side, natural gas rallied 4 percent
for the biggest gain of the day on forecasts for more cold
weather in the United States.
Nickel, aluminum, orange juice, lean
hogs and corn all rose about 3 percent each.
The strengths in metals and some agricultural commodities
helped the 19-component Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index
settle up 0.1 percent.
Oil's benchmark Brent contract finished the session
down $1.90 at $109.30 a barrel. On Monday, it had settled at its
highest close for the year.
U.S. crude ended down $1.59 at $103.33 a barrel. It
hit its highest since mid-September at $105.22 in the previous
session.
Prices at 3:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT
CLOSE CHG CHG
US crude 103.23 -1.69 -1.6%
Brent crude 109.14 -2.06 -1.9%
Natural gas 4.667 0.175 3.9%
US gold 1337.90 -12.40 -0.9%
Gold 1333.89 -16.40 -1.2%
US Copper 3.26 0.04 1.3%
LME Copper 7049.50 81.50 1.2%
Dollar 80.150 0.073 0.1%
CRB 306.253 0.407 0.1%
US corn 476.75 12.75 2.8%
US soybeans 1418.00 10.75 0.8%
US wheat 639.75 13.00 2.1%
US Coffee 185.15 -7.45 -3.9%
US Cocoa 2923.00 29.00 1.0%
US silver 21.188 20.974 1.6%
US platinum 1464.10 3.40 0.0%
US palladium 763.70 13.90 1.9%
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)