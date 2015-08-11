(Repeats for wider distribution) NEW YORK, Aug 7 (IFR) - An ongoing rout in commodities prices as a result of global over-supply and weakening demand out of China has held forward curves for most commodities in a state of contango - where forward prices are higher than spot - but the status quo could be about to change, according to analysts.

Higher US rates as a function of the coming Federal Reserve hiking program are expected to shake up the commodities complex and move curves back into backwardation, where spot prices are higher than forward prices.

A shift would be a function of many factors, but one of the leading drivers would be the effect of higher US rates on storage costs.

"Higher US rates will increase the cost of storage and thus discourage inventory build-ups, we expect that to flatten the upward-sloping curves we have seen in commodities and possibly push them into backwardation over the long-term," said Sabine Schels, commodity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Low rates allow producers and trading firms to store commodities cheaply and sell products at higher forward prices when a curve is in contango. Higher rates would jeopardize that play and possibly change the behavior of the curve.

The change would be a welcome surprise for long-only investors that see their returns cut into by higher forward rates. But it would be an unfortunate turn for producers and nimble trading firms that have been able to profit from upward-sloping curves through such complex storage plays.

"This will be a gradual change, but it could represent a tactical buying opportunity for long-only investors," said Schels.

Long-only firms purchase forward contracts and roll into the next-expiring contract when the original one expires. When forward prices are higher out the curve, the firm loses money when it rolls.

Higher storage costs would not be the only driver of a move into backwardation, though. Higher rates should also increase the cost of funding for producer firms, a troublesome prospect for many smaller and more-leveraged US shale producers currently struggling to keep the lights on.

Those firms have been relying on cheap access to capital resulting from near-zero interest rates as a means of keeping wells in operation. Even with the low-rate environment, many have had to slash capital expenditures or shut down completely in response to weakened sale prices across commodities.

The punctuation of a higher cost of capital could cause further cutting of capital expenditures or even removal of more producers from the market. That should pull more supply out of the system, thus pushing spot prices higher and the curve out of contango according to Schels.

COUNTERINTUITIVE

The theory around storage and capital costs makes sense historically, but runs counter to current market fundamentals. A consistently weakening economy in China has sucked a major source of demand from the market.

The US dollar has also been on an unprecedented run, gaining 18% against the euro over the past year. Major commodities are denominated in US dollars meaning investors using foreign currencies take a hit when the dollar strengthens.

Commodity indices have subsequently declined markedly. The S&P GSCI commodity benchmark witnessed a sharp 13% drop in July.

The decline is expected to continue, with no signs of let-up in Chinese weakness or dollar strength over the near-term.

Additionally, Iran is set to reopen its oil taps following a nuclear accord with the P5+1 in mid-July, adding more supply to an already over-supplied oil market.

In that vein, Schels expects more commodity weakness over the short-term, but a structural shift to occur over the next 12 to 24 months.

"While negative news on China and more Iranian oil will not help in the short run, commodities often rally as the business cycle strengthens and interest rate hikes pick up pace," she said.

"We do not expect any immediate upward spike in commodity prices  but we see market forces starting to move in the right direction." (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)