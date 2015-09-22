* Commodities pulled down by lingering China growth concerns

* Copper notches up biggest one-day fall in more than 2 months

* Oil down 2 pct ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data

By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Commodities sank to two-week lows on Tuesday, with copper and industrial metals leading the losses as lingering concerns that slower economic growth in China, the world's top metals, grains and energy consumer, triggered a fresh bout of fund selling.

In its biggest one-day drop in more than two months, copper sank to three-week lows as fund and speculative selling pushed prices through sell stops, accelerating the pace of declines.

While there was no decisive reason for base metals investors to race for the exits on Tuesday, traders said the Chinese government's efforts to stimulate growth by easing fiscal and monetary policy have failed to calm nerves across global markets. U.S. equities were also lower.

Mike Turek, head of base metals in New York for BGC Partners, said longs were forced to liquidate after being overwhelmed by hefty technical selling.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week kept rates near zero, citing turbulence in a tightly-linked global economy, including slowing growth in China. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday a rate hike later this year was still possible.

"With the stock market fluctuating, people are getting out of their positions early, translating into a risk-off day," said Christian Moreno, senior trading consultant at HighGround Trading Group in Chicago.

Crude oil prices fell around 2 percent on uncertainty over whether global demand will be enough to erode a sky-high surplus, ahead of a weekly survey of U.S. inventory levels.

Commodities were also pressured by the U.S. dollar, which was close to a two-week high against a basket of major currencies.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index hit its lowest in almost three weeks.

Poor prospects in China can be seen in recent data such as industrial production, which suggests little improvement.

Even traditional safe-haven gold, normally a beneficiary of global financial tumult, failed to get a boost, falling almost 1 percent to $1,123 an ounce after the Atlanta Fed chief's comments revived expectations that U.S. interest rates will still be hiked later this year.

U.S. soybean futures sank to six-year lows under pressure from the expanding harvest around the U.S. Midwest as well as some profit-taking after rallying on Monday. (Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Jan Harvey and Pratima Desai in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)