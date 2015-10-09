* Metals surge as Glencore slashes zinc output by a third

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 9 Commodities jumped on Friday to post their largest weekly gain in more than three years as base metals roared higher after Glencore pledged to slash zinc output and gold hit three-week highs following dovish U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.

Surging metals offset a choppy oil market. Brent, the global benchmark, slipped on Friday under pressure from bargain hunting even as U.S. crude oil surged to its biggest weekly rise in six weeks.

Analysts said the rally indicated that commodities were bottoming out from their recent selloff as sharp price declines had prompted output cuts.

"We do not expect the future paths to be smooth, but the rallies in commodity prices over the past week are consistent with the relatively positive views we have been expressing for some time," analysts at London-based Capital Economics said in a note.

Base metals were "explosive" after Glencore's surprise announcement it will cut zinc output by 500,000 tonnes a year, removing 4 percent of global capacity, INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said.

The news unleashed short covering across the London Metal Exchange as investors who had worried about oversupplied markets unwound bearish bets. Technical buy signals accelerated gains.

Zinc soared as much as 12 percent for its biggest one-day gain in at least a decade. Lead surged more than 6 percent and nickel rose over 3 percent. Concerns about an overhang of inventories had pushed prices last month to their lowest in more than five years.

A weaker dollar buoyed other raw materials markets, a day after the Federal Reserve released September meeting minutes that reinforced expectations the central bank will hold off on any U.S. interest rate hike until well into 2016.

"After a harsh selloff in commodities followed up by the recent weakness for global equities over global growth concerns, we are now having a risk-on trade," said Chris Jarvis, commodities analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index , a global benchmark, settled up more than 4 percent on the week, its biggest advance since June 2012. For the session itself, the CRB rose 0.7 percent, touching its highest daily level since end-July.

Raw sugar hit 7-1/2-month highs and arabica coffee seven-week peaks as dry weather in Brazil fed expectations for tighter supplies. Soybeans hit a one-week high after the U.S. government lowered production estimates below analysts' expectations.

The U.S. dollar index hit a three-week low as commodity and growth-based currencies such as the Australian, Canada and New Zealand dollar rose.

Gold, often viewed as an alternative to the dollar, hit seven-week highs, up more than 1 percent to $1,153 an ounce.

Hamza Khan, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank, expects gold to rally late June highs of around $1,200 by next week if the bets against a U.S. rate hike persist. (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel, Eric Onstad, Mariana Ionova and David Brough in London, and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)