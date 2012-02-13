* Dollar drops vs euro as Greece passes austerity measures

* Crude oil makes biggest gain in 6 weeks

* Copper down on doubts about Greek ability to avoid default

* Soybean rallies after worrisome Brazil weather

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Feb 13 Oil surged on Monday for its biggest gain in six weeks after Greece's approval of bailout measures boosted the euro against the dollar, but copper fell on doubts that Athens will avoid a debt default.

Agricultural markets ended mostly higher, adjusting to the dollar's weakness and worrisome crop weather in Brazil that caused grains traders to pare back some optimistic production estimates. Soybean prices gained their most in 3 weeks.

Still, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , however, rose only 0.6 percent, its gains checked by declines in copper and other markets such as coffee and natural gas despite the surge in U.S. crude, the index's main component.

U.S. March crude rose $2.24 to settle at $100.91 a barrel, having pushed through the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. London's Brent crude rose 62 cents to settle at $117.93 barrel.

"Crude oil prices continue to draw support from a familiar set of factors: progress on Greek sovereign debt, risk of supply disruption linked to sanctions against Iran, and refinery outages that are seen limiting gasoline supply," Tim Evans, energy analyst for Citi Futures Perspective, said in a note.

The Greek parliament passed a package of wage, pension and job cuts on Sunday, boosting hopes Athens would secure more rescue funds from the European Union and International Monetary Fund ahead of a March bond redemption.

But the European Union gave Greece's government until Wednesday to specify how 325 million euros of the 3.3 billion euros in budget savings demanded will be achieved.

That, and worries about other hurdles in the country's bid to avoid a disorderly default, pushed copper prices down.

The metal's benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange fell $60 to finish at $8,425 per tonne, down nearly 4 percent from last week's five-month peak at $8,765.

"Avoiding default is positive, it's breathing space, but this issue is going to keep on arising every time Greece has to roll over its debt, Greece is essentially verging on bankruptcy," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.

"There's still a sense that the copper rally has been overdone," Wilson said, adding that top consumer China has not been buying as much copper as anticipated by the trade.

After a dismal 20 percent loss in 2011, copper has started this year on a strong note, finishing Monday with a year-to-date gain of nearly 11 percent.

Soybean futures settled up nearly 2 percent for the session, with the front-month March contract rising 23 cents to $12.52 per bushel in heavier than usual volume. Prices at 5:23 p.m. EST (2223 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 100.80 2.13 2.2% 2.0% Brent crude 117.64 0.33 0.3% 9.6% Natural gas 2.431 -0.046 -1.9% -18.7%

US gold 1723.00 -0.30 0.0% 10.0% Gold 1721.29 -1.20 -0.1% 10.1% US Copper 383.95 -2.25 -0.6% 11.7% #VALUE! Dollar 78.994 -0.120 -0.2% -1.5% CRB 314.060 1.920 0.6% 2.9%

US corn 639.50 7.75 1.2% -1.1% US soybeans 1252.00 23.00 1.9% 4.5% US wheat 641.25 11.25 1.8% -1.8%

US Coffee 212.30 -3.00 -1.4% -7.0% US Cocoa 2199.00 43.00 2.0% 4.3% US Sugar 24.64 -0.03 -0.1% 6.1%

US silver 33.722 0.118 0.4% 20.8% US platinum 1649.70 -10.10 -0.6% 17.4% US palladium 698.55 -4.50 -0.6% 6.5% (Editing by David Gregorio)