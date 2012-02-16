* Copper ends lower, turns up in late electronic trade
* Oil lifted by supply concerns in Iran, North Sea
* U.S. dollar weakens, helps buoy commodities
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Copper turned higher
after falling to a three-week low on Thursday, while
gold retraced losses and Brent oil reversed up to an eight-month
high as the perceived likelihood of a Greek bailout deal gave
many commodities an injection of optimism.
Some U.S. agricultural commodities such as wheat and corn
also rode the wave higher, as the expectation for a Greek bond
swap deal pushed the dollar lower. Soybeans held onto
their weakness and arabica coffee extended losses for a seventh
straight day, closing at a 15-month low.
The euro recovered from early losses as the news on Greece
eased fears of a chaotic default there, boosting investor
sentiment and risk tolerance.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
closed up 0.5 percent at 316.41, retracing losses after falling
0.5 percent.
In copper, the metal's benchmark three-month futures
contract in London settled down $70 at $8,300 a tonne,
after hitting a three-week low at $8,205. The market pushed
above $8,370 in late electronic dealings.
"America has a fragile economic recovery and it (the Greek
debt crisis) is hurting Chinese exports to the euro zone. I
think copper could dip to $8,000 or $7,900, depending how long
people are willing to take profits," said VTB Capital analyst
Andrey Kryuchenkov.
In New York, the key COMEX March contract dropped
1.05 cents to settle at $3.7910 per lb, after hitting a
three-week trough at $3.7275. It also turned higher in late
electronic trade.
Gold retraced early losses and traded flat, lifted off lows
by a combination of optimism related to Greece and encouraging
U.S. labor, manufacturing and housing data.
Spot gold was down 0.03 percent at $1,727.91 an ounce
by 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT).
Oil received an additional lift from worries about supply
from Iran and the North Sea, where output is expected to dip
next month.
Brent crude futures settled up 1 percent in London
at $120.11 a barrel, the highest close since June 14. U.S. crude
settled at $102.31 a barrel in New York, rising 51 cents.
U.S. natural gas futures ended with strong gains, driven by
steady buying after a government report showed a slightly
larger-than-expected weekly inventory draw.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange shot up 14.2 cents, or 5.9 percent, to settle at $2.567
per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday
high of $2.577 after the report.
Soybean futures for March delivery snapped a four-day
rally on technical selling, ending Chicago trade down a shade,
while corn and wheat finished higher.
Arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. closed at
a 15-month low on follow-through weakness.
Prices at 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.30 0.50 0.5% 3.5%
Brent crude 120.11 1.18 1.0% 11.9%
Natural gas 2.567 0.142 5.9% -14.1%
US gold 1728.40 0.30 0.0% 10.3%
Gold 1728.10 0.65 0.0% 10.5%
US Copper 379.10 -1.05 -0.3% 10.3%
#VALUE!
Dollar 79.352 -0.318 -0.4% -1.0%
CRB 316.410 1.460 0.5% 3.6%
US corn 636.25 9.25 1.5% -1.6%
US soybeans 1258.25 -2.75 -0.2% 5.0%
US wheat 628.75 2.75 0.4% -3.7%
US Coffee 201.20 -1.35 -0.7% -11.8%
US Cocoa 2405.00 14.00 0.6% 14.0%
US Sugar 24.59 0.10 0.4% 5.9%
US silver 33.370 -0.038 -0.1% 19.5%
US platinum 1626.10 -12.10 -0.7% 15.7%
US palladium 696.60 12.95 1.9% 6.2%
(Editing by Dale Hudson)