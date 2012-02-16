* Copper ends lower, turns up in late electronic trade

* Oil lifted by supply concerns in Iran, North Sea

* U.S. dollar weakens, helps buoy commodities

By Marcy Nicholson

NEW YORK, Feb 16 Copper turned higher after falling to a three-week low on Thursday, while gold retraced losses and Brent oil reversed up to an eight-month high as the perceived likelihood of a Greek bailout deal gave many commodities an injection of optimism.

Some U.S. agricultural commodities such as wheat and corn also rode the wave higher, as the expectation for a Greek bond swap deal pushed the dollar lower. Soybeans held onto their weakness and arabica coffee extended losses for a seventh straight day, closing at a 15-month low.

The euro recovered from early losses as the news on Greece eased fears of a chaotic default there, boosting investor sentiment and risk tolerance.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed up 0.5 percent at 316.41, retracing losses after falling 0.5 percent.

In copper, the metal's benchmark three-month futures contract in London settled down $70 at $8,300 a tonne, after hitting a three-week low at $8,205. The market pushed above $8,370 in late electronic dealings.

"America has a fragile economic recovery and it (the Greek debt crisis) is hurting Chinese exports to the euro zone. I think copper could dip to $8,000 or $7,900, depending how long people are willing to take profits," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.

In New York, the key COMEX March contract dropped 1.05 cents to settle at $3.7910 per lb, after hitting a three-week trough at $3.7275. It also turned higher in late electronic trade.

Gold retraced early losses and traded flat, lifted off lows by a combination of optimism related to Greece and encouraging U.S. labor, manufacturing and housing data.

Spot gold was down 0.03 percent at $1,727.91 an ounce by 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT).

Oil received an additional lift from worries about supply from Iran and the North Sea, where output is expected to dip next month.

Brent crude futures settled up 1 percent in London at $120.11 a barrel, the highest close since June 14. U.S. crude settled at $102.31 a barrel in New York, rising 51 cents.

U.S. natural gas futures ended with strong gains, driven by steady buying after a government report showed a slightly larger-than-expected weekly inventory draw.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange shot up 14.2 cents, or 5.9 percent, to settle at $2.567 per million British thermal units after climbing to an intraday high of $2.577 after the report.

Soybean futures for March delivery snapped a four-day rally on technical selling, ending Chicago trade down a shade, while corn and wheat finished higher.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. closed at a 15-month low on follow-through weakness.

Prices at 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.30 0.50 0.5% 3.5% Brent crude 120.11 1.18 1.0% 11.9% Natural gas 2.567 0.142 5.9% -14.1% US gold 1728.40 0.30 0.0% 10.3% Gold 1728.10 0.65 0.0% 10.5% US Copper 379.10 -1.05 -0.3% 10.3%

#VALUE! Dollar 79.352 -0.318 -0.4% -1.0% CRB 316.410 1.460 0.5% 3.6% US corn 636.25 9.25 1.5% -1.6% US soybeans 1258.25 -2.75 -0.2% 5.0% US wheat 628.75 2.75 0.4% -3.7% US Coffee 201.20 -1.35 -0.7% -11.8% US Cocoa 2405.00 14.00 0.6% 14.0% US Sugar 24.59 0.10 0.4% 5.9% US silver 33.370 -0.038 -0.1% 19.5% US platinum 1626.10 -12.10 -0.7% 15.7% US palladium 696.60 12.95 1.9% 6.2%

(Editing by Dale Hudson)