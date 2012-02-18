* Investors book profits ahead of U.S. Presidents Day holiday

* Grains all rally on strong export demand

* Confidence in Greek debt deal, higher euro provide some support

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Feb 17 Many commodity markets fell on Friday, as investors grabbed profits before heading into a long holiday weekend, with precious metals, copper, soft commodities and some energy futures all showing losses.

Grains, however, rallied into the weekend on strong export demand. And, U.S. crude futures rose for the third consecutive day, following a slew of recent upbeat economic readings.

On Monday, euro zone finance ministers will hold a key meeting to vote on a rescue package for Greece's debt.

With U.S. commodity and financial markets closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, many investors feared holding onto positions and opted to grab profits after recent gains in many markets.

"It seems to be profit-taking ahead of the long holiday weekend is the main crux of things going," said Sterling Smith, commodities analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended 0.3 percent higher, with gains in grains pushing the index to its highest level since Jan. 27. Even so, the mixed performance of its components kept the index in a narrow range.

Gold investors took profits late, driving prices down after an initial rally spurred by growing confidence that Greece was edging closer to winning a new rescue package.

The precious metal declined along with silver, due to jitters ahead of a critical Monday meeting of euro zone finance ministers to finalize a Greek bailout deal.

"The eventual settlement of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis should eventually break this link. Until then, gold trading is likely to be volatile and prone to chase euro zone and especially Greek headlines," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,723.20 an ounce by 3:08 p.m. EST (2008 GMT).

The euro and U.S. equities rose on the hopeful prospects of the Greek debt package, but wariness until it actually becomes approved kept a lid on gains.

Copper sustained its biggest weekly loss in nine weeks, also on profit taking and slack physical demand from China. Nervousness ahead of the long-awaited Greek debt deal also weighed on prices.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper fell $125, or 1.5 percent, to close at $8,175 a tonne. For the week, copper lost over 3.5 percent of its value.

In New York, the key March COMEX contract dropped 8.30 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $3.7080 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.6935 to $3.8320 session range.

After rallying more than 15 percent since the mid-December to its highest level in five months near $8,800 per tonne a week ago, copper has been in steep decline, which leaves prices vulnerable to further downside pressure next week.

Oil prices closed mixed, with Brent crude ending lower as investors booked profits. But U.S. crude finished at its highest in nine months and chalked up a second straight week of gains, lifted by a raft of recent upbeat U.S. economic data.

Agricultural commodities wheat, corn and soybean all advanced ahead of the long weekend on strong export demand for all three commodities and optimism about the debt deal for Greece.

Cocoa and cotton prices also slid on a profit-taking spree before the long weekend. Cocoa was also hit by origin hedging with both Ivory Coast and Ghana selling forward.

Prices at 5:36 p.m. EST (2236 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.06 0.93 0.9% 5.3% Brent crude 119.81 -0.30 -0.3% 11.6% Natural gas 2.684 0.117 4.6% -10.2% US gold 1725.90 -2.50 -0.1% 10.2% Gold 1723.28 0.43 0.0% 10.2% US Copper 370.80 -8.30 -2.2% 7.9%

Dollar 79.392 -0.017 0.0% -1.0% CRB 317.390 0.980 0.3% 4.0% US corn 641.75 5.50 0.9% -0.7% US soybeans 1267.50 9.25 0.7% 5.8% US wheat 644.00 15.25 2.4% -1.3% US Coffee 202.35 1.15 0.6% -11.3% US Cocoa 2345.00 -60.00 -2.5% 11.2% US Sugar 24.62 0.03 0.1% 6.0% US silver 33.216 -0.154 -0.5% 19.0% US platinum 1633.90 7.80 0.5% 16.3% US palladium 688.10 -8.50 -1.2% 4.9%

(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)