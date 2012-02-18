* Investors book profits ahead of U.S. Presidents Day
holiday
* Grains all rally on strong export demand
* Confidence in Greek debt deal, higher euro provide some
support
By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Many commodity markets
fell on Friday, as investors grabbed profits before heading into
a long holiday weekend, with precious metals, copper, soft
commodities and some energy futures all showing losses.
Grains, however, rallied into the weekend on strong export
demand. And, U.S. crude futures rose for the third consecutive
day, following a slew of recent upbeat economic readings.
On Monday, euro zone finance ministers will hold a key
meeting to vote on a rescue package for Greece's debt.
With U.S. commodity and financial markets closed Monday for
the Presidents Day holiday, many investors feared holding onto
positions and opted to grab profits after recent gains in many
markets.
"It seems to be profit-taking ahead of the long holiday
weekend is the main crux of things going," said Sterling Smith,
commodities analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul,
Minnesota.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
ended 0.3 percent higher, with gains in grains pushing the index
to its highest level since Jan. 27. Even so, the mixed
performance of its components kept the index in a narrow range.
Gold investors took profits late, driving prices down after
an initial rally spurred by growing confidence that Greece was
edging closer to winning a new rescue package.
The precious metal declined along with silver, due to
jitters ahead of a critical Monday meeting of euro zone finance
ministers to finalize a Greek bailout deal.
"The eventual settlement of the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis should eventually break this link. Until then, gold
trading is likely to be volatile and prone to chase euro zone
and especially Greek headlines," said James Steel, chief
commodity analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,723.20 an ounce
by 3:08 p.m. EST (2008 GMT).
The euro and U.S. equities rose on the hopeful prospects of
the Greek debt package, but wariness until it actually becomes
approved kept a lid on gains.
Copper sustained its biggest weekly loss in nine weeks, also
on profit taking and slack physical demand from China.
Nervousness ahead of the long-awaited Greek debt deal also
weighed on prices.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper fell
$125, or 1.5 percent, to close at $8,175 a tonne. For the week,
copper lost over 3.5 percent of its value.
In New York, the key March COMEX contract dropped
8.30 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at $3.7080 per lb, near
the bottom of its $3.6935 to $3.8320 session range.
After rallying more than 15 percent since the mid-December
to its highest level in five months near $8,800 per tonne a week
ago, copper has been in steep decline, which leaves prices
vulnerable to further downside pressure next week.
Oil prices closed mixed, with Brent crude ending lower as
investors booked profits. But U.S. crude finished at its highest
in nine months and chalked up a second straight week of gains,
lifted by a raft of recent upbeat U.S. economic data.
Agricultural commodities wheat, corn and soybean all
advanced ahead of the long weekend on strong export demand for
all three commodities and optimism about the debt deal for
Greece.
Cocoa and cotton prices also slid on a profit-taking spree
before the long weekend. Cocoa was also hit by origin hedging
with both Ivory Coast and Ghana selling forward.
Prices at 5:36 p.m. EST (2236 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 104.06 0.93 0.9% 5.3%
Brent crude 119.81 -0.30 -0.3% 11.6%
Natural gas 2.684 0.117 4.6% -10.2%
US gold 1725.90 -2.50 -0.1% 10.2%
Gold 1723.28 0.43 0.0% 10.2%
US Copper 370.80 -8.30 -2.2% 7.9%
Dollar 79.392 -0.017 0.0% -1.0%
CRB 317.390 0.980 0.3% 4.0%
US corn 641.75 5.50 0.9% -0.7%
US soybeans 1267.50 9.25 0.7% 5.8%
US wheat 644.00 15.25 2.4% -1.3%
US Coffee 202.35 1.15 0.6% -11.3%
US Cocoa 2345.00 -60.00 -2.5% 11.2%
US Sugar 24.62 0.03 0.1% 6.0%
US silver 33.216 -0.154 -0.5% 19.0%
US platinum 1633.90 7.80 0.5% 16.3%
US palladium 688.10 -8.50 -1.2% 4.9%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)