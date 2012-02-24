* US crude ends just under $110, a high since May
* Brent crude crosses $125, a peak since April
* Copper has best weekly run in a month
* Gold, wheat and natural gas among the losers
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Oil notched its biggest
weekly gain in two months on Friday as worries about Iran
deepened and drove U.S. crude prices up for a seventh session,
while copper and most other commodities rose on a weak dollar.
Gold, wheat and natural gas were among
markets that bucked the positive trend. Investors took profits
in gold after its rally earlier in the week, wheat fell
on expectations of a bumper U.S. crop and mild winter
weather weighed on an already oversupplied gas market.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled up 0.8 percent on the day and 2.7 percent on the week,
propelled largely by the gains in U.S. crude, the index's
biggest component.
While the rally in oil was mainly driven by the Iran-West
animosity and shrinking markets for Tehran's crude, strife in
neighboring Middle East nations also helped push up prices.
"The supportive factors are on the supply side -- Iran and
Iran and Iran, with a bit of Syria and Sudan," said Christopher
Bellew, an oil broker at Jefferies Bache in London. "It would
not be at these numbers if it was not for the supply-side
problems."
U.S. crude's benchmark front-month contract in New York
finished Friday's trading up 1.8 percent at $109.77 a
barrel, its highest settlement since May 3. For the week, the
market rose 6.3 percent, its most since the week to Dec. 23.
U.S. crude prices have been on a tear through February --
snapping two earlier months of losses -- after Tehran threatened
to react to reduced imports of its oil by European buyers ahead
of an EU embargo on Iranian oil taking effect in July.
The EU cutbacks, along with reduced purchases of Iranian oil
by Asian buyers, has been prompted by Tehran's controversial
nuclear program.
Gains in U.S. crude accelerated on Friday after a report
from the United Nation's International Atomic Energy Agency that
Iran had sharply stepped up uranium enrichment
efforts.
In London, Brent crude rose for a fifth day to end
up 1.5 percent at $125.47 a barrel, its highest finish since
April 2010.
Copper posted its biggest weekly gain in a month. Volumes
picked up as market bulls helped lift the metal's price back
above the 200-day moving average, a key line of technical
defense that has acted as both a downside area of support and an
upside barrier for the better part of February.
London's benchmark three-month copper futures contract
climbed 1.7 percent, or $140.50, to end at $8,530.50 a
tonne, its strongest close since Feb. 9.
For the week, it rose more than 4 percent, its biggest such
gain since the end of January.
Prices at 3:52 p.m. EST (2052 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 109.73 1.91 1.8% 11.0%
Brent crude 125.31 1.69 1.4% 16.7%
Natural gas 2.550 -0.071 -2.7% -14.7%
US gold 1776.40 -9.90 -0.6% 13.4%
Gold 1772.06 -7.68 -0.4% 13.3%
US Copper 386.30 5.70 1.5% 12.4%
Dollar 78.326 -0.493 -0.6% -2.3%
CRB 325.910 2.510 0.8% 6.8%
US corn 640.75 1.25 0.2% -0.9%
US soybeans 1279.00 2.25 0.2% 6.7%
US wheat 641.00 -0.75 -0.1% -1.8%
US Coffee 203.60 1.55 0.8% -10.8%
US Cocoa 2357.00 13.00 0.6% 11.8%
US Sugar 26.19 0.25 1.0% 12.7%
US silver 35.338 -0.218 -0.6% 26.6%
US platinum 1715.10 -7.90 -0.5% 22.1%
US palladium 710.75 -7.65 -1.1% 8.3%
(editing by Jim Marshall)