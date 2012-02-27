* Crude reverses multi-day rally as G20 express concerns of economic impact

* Weaker euro caps base metal gains, pressures oil, gold lower

* Copper gains on better economic prospects as oil drops

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Feb 27 Commodity markets closed mixed on Monday, with crude oil finishing lower as the dollar strengthened and G20 officials expressed concern over high energy prices, but the end of oil's seven-day rally boosted industrial metals.

Gold seesawed, finally edging lower with oil and the euro. But its decline was buffered by ongoing concerns over European debt troubles and early data showing euro-zone money supply grew 2.5 percent in January on an annual basis. [ID:ID:nL5E8DR65O]

Bullion has risen 13 percent year-to-date on expectations that monetary policy will remain loose in key economies.

"The gold market may be straddled between tame physical demand on the one hand and strong currency and investor risk-related buying on the other," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.

Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,769.40 an ounce by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT). Bullion rose 3 percent last week for its largest weekly rise in four weeks.

U.S. grain markets rallied along with sugar, despite the decline in oil prices, with both sectors marching to their own fundamentals.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished with a 1.12 percent loss, with moves in crude prices holding the biggest sway in the index.

Oil prices slipped as G20 concerns about the effect of high oil prices on global growth and a stronger dollar helped counter support from worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions.

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers said on Sunday they were "alert to the risks of higher oil prices" and discussed at length the impact that sanctions on Iran will have on crude supplies and global growth.

"The energy complex is pulling back partially on a softening in the equities and euro. Weekend G20 meetings also prompted some selling ," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Brent April crude fell by $1.32 to $124.15 a barrel by 2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT) , having settled on Friday near a 10-month peak above $125 a barrel.

U.S. April crude fell $1.21 to settle at $108.56 a barrel, snapping a string of seven straight higher closes. U.S. crude is on pace for a 10 percent gain in February and is up nearly 11 percent in 2012 after rising 8.2 percent last year.

Copper erased early losses to end higher along with other base metals. Metals were buoyed by positive momentum in other risk assets and lower crude prices, which eased the threat to the global economy.

Copper prices pushed definitively above the 200-day moving average, a technical level that has acted as both a line of support and an upside barrier for the better part of February. The 200-day average came in at $3.8364 on Monday.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose $5.50 to end at $8,536 a tonne. In New York, benchmark May COMEX copper settled up 1.90 cents at $3.8890 per lb.

Grains all rallied, with U.S. soybeans up for a sixth straight session, rising on Monday to a fresh five-month high and bolstering corn and wheat futures.

Farmers in the United States and South America have held tightly to their soybean stocks in hopes of even higher prices.

Soybean spot basis bids -- the amount over or above benchmark CBOT futures grain buyers are willing to pay -- are at their highest point since December.

Raw sugar futures sprang to a four-month peak on fund buying as players turned their focus to upcoming deliveries for the spot March contract. It goes off the board on Wednesday. Prices at 3:03 p.m. EST (2003 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 108.59 -1.18 -1.1% 9.9% Brent crude 124.16 -1.31 -1.0% 15.6% Natural gas 2.446 -0.104 -4.1% -18.2% US gold 1774.90 -1.50 -0.1% 13.3% Gold 1769.31 -2.88 -0.2% 13.1% US Copper 388.05 1.75 0.5% 12.9%

Dollar 78.529 0.177 0.2% -2.1% CRB 325.090 -0.820 -0.3% 6.5% US corn 644.50 3.75 0.6% -0.3% US soybeans 1293.75 14.75 1.2% 7.9% US wheat 645.75 4.75 0.7% -1.1% US Coffee 204.60 1.00 0.5% -10.3% US Cocoa 2400.00 43.00 1.8% 13.8% US Sugar 26.50 0.31 1.2% 14.1% US silver 35.524 0.186 0.5% 27.3% US platinum 1714.30 -0.80 0.0% 22.0% US palladium 705.30 -5.45 -0.8% 7.5% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)