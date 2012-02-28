* Crude's decline seen bullish for economic growth

* Europe's planned money injection lifts many markets

* Jump in U.S. consumer confidence helps markets

* Copper, gold rally; silver up over 4 pct to a 5-mo high

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Feb 28 Crude oil fell about 2 percent by Tuesday's close as investors took profits after recent gains, while other commodities, like gold and base metals, were lifted by a stronger euro, Europe's expected injection of low-interest cash, and improved U.S. consumer confidence.

Silver soared more than 4 percent when key resistance was breached and a slew of stop-loss buy orders were triggered.

U.S. crude prices were down more than $2 per barrel at the close as investor fears that higher prices would dent demand for fuel outweighed concerns about reduced supplies, which had, by last Friday, driven prices to their highest since May 3.

The grab for profits pushed U.S. crude futures to a three-day low of $106.30 a barrel. By the settlement, NYMEX crude for April delivery was $106.55, off $2.01 or 1.85 percent.

Brent April crude lost $2.62, or 2.11 percent, to finish at $121.55 a barrel, near the four-day low. Brent remained on pace for an 11 percent gain for February.

Despite the gains in many commodity prices, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended down by 0.61 percent, hit hardest by the declines in energy. It was the index's lowest since Feb. 23.

Investors in a number of markets waited for a second tranche of liquidity from the European Central Bank as part of its Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO). The cash infusion was expected on Wednesday and helped lift a number of markets including industrial metals and U.S. equities.

Copper rallied to a more than two-week high on the supportive policy measures planned in both Europe and Beijing designed to bolster healthier global economic conditions and with it demand for industrial metals.

London Metal Exchange's (LME) three-month copper peaked at $8,689 a tonne, its priciest since Feb. 10, before ending the day up $64 at $8,600. In New York, the most active May COMEX contract rose 3.25 cents to settle at $3.9215 per lb, after peaking at $3.9575.

Along with the European cash injection, investors keyed in on a report from the official China Securities Journal on Tuesday that said Beijing's banking regulator will allow banks to make new loans to unfinished local government investment projects to ensure their completion.

"They are almost saying that we're going to let you lend pretty much on anything, as long as they don't allow free capital outflows," said Howard Simons, strategist at Bianco Research Group in Chicago.

"That money has got to go somewhere," he added. "When you start talking tangible assets and construction, how do you avoid buying copper?"

Metals were also helped, along with other markets, by the strongest U.S. consumer confidence readings in a year , outweighing disappointment in U.S. durable goods orders, that were down the most in three years.

Consumers account for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

The euro's climb against the U.S. dollar helped many commodity markets as investors embraced risk ahead of the ECB's anticipated offering of cheap cash to banks.

Gold prices rose 1 percent toward $1,800 an ounce on Europe's expected cash injection. Silver rallied 4 percent after it breached key technical resistance.

The white metal shot to its highest since Sept. 22, its rise quickening after it broke above $35.70 an ounce, a major channel-top and a high dating back to October.

"Massive fund buying and predominantly technical factors boosted silver, which was undervalued compared to everything else and we are covering a lot of the ground today," he said.

Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,785.51 an ounce, having hit a fresh three-month high of $1,789.40. U.S. April gold futures settled up $13.50 an ounce at $1,788.40.

Silver rose 4.1 percent to $36.89 an ounce in late trade, having hit a high of $37.21, its loftiest since Sept. 22.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade advanced for a seventh straight session, reaching a five-month high on expectations that shrinking supplies in South America will boost U.S. exports, especially to top buyer China.

CBOT corn and wheat followed soybeans up to multiweek highs. The weak dollar helped all three markets.

Prices at 2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.79 -1.77 -1.6% 8.1% Brent crude 121.83 -2.34 -1.9% 13.5% Natural gas 2.519 -0.084 -3.2% -15.7% US gold 1788.40 13.50 0.8% 14.1% Gold 1784.01 17.52 1.0% 14.1% US Copper 391.20 3.15 0.8% 13.9%

#VALUE! Dollar 78.276 -0.292 -0.4% -2.4% CRB 323.120 -1.970 -0.6% 5.8% US corn 653.50 9.00 1.4% 1.1% US soybeans 1305.25 11.50 0.9% 8.9% US wheat 662.25 16.50 2.6% 1.5% US Coffee 206.25 1.65 0.8% -9.6% US Cocoa 2370.00 -30.00 -1.3% 12.4% US Sugar 26.09 -0.41 -1.5% 12.3% US silver 37.140 1.616 4.5% 33.0% US platinum 1723.50 9.20 0.5% 22.7% US palladium 719.75 14.45 2.0% 9.7% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)