* Gold climbs 5 percent in heavy volume
* U.S. natural gas tumble nearly 6 pct
* Copper up more than 1 pct in thing dealings
* CBOT wheat and corn fall on profit-taking
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, March 1 Gold rebounded above
$1,700 an ounce on Thursday, as buyers emerged after
the previous session's 5 percent slump, while oil hit a 10-month
high on fears of an Iran-related conflict, and renewed risk
appetite lifted copper.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, made up of
19 commodities, changed course and turned higher, closing up 0.6
percent at 324.32, as upbeat economic data in the United States
and China brought back risk-on buying.
Gold bounced up 1.5 percent in heavy volume, attracting
buyers who hoped the previous session's tumble was a healthy
correction rather than the start of a bear market.
"The fact that it failed to break above a high near $1,800
signified a formidable level of resistance, and more importantly
shows the bulls are just not ready to take the market back to
new high territory, said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,721.20 an ounce by
2:38 PM EST (1938 GMT), having hit a session low at $1,694.09 an
ounce.
Brent oil futures rallied more than 2 percent to a 10-month
high, lifted by many factors including fear that there could be
a conflict between Israel and Iran, Iran-related supply
disruptions and the upbeat economic data.
"This is another Brent-driven escalation trade," said
Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
Ilczyszyn noted that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has
said that if sanctions against Iran fail to work, U.S. President
Barack Obama will need to commit to putting more troops on the
ground.
Brent crude futures settled up 2.9 percent at
$126.20 per barrel. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 1.7
percent at $108.84 a barrel.
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended nearly 6 percent
lower after a government report showed a weekly inventory draw
below market expectations.
The NYMEX front-month gas futures contract finished
down 15.3 cents, or 5.8 percent, at $2.463 per million British
thermal units after sliding to an intraday low of $2.444 after
the EIA report.
Copper climbed more than 1 percent in below-average volume,
clawing back some of the previous day's losses, as data showed
top metals consumer China will bypass a sharp economic.
China's factories grew more than expected in February as new
export orders for big firms bounced back, a government survey
showed, while a private-sector report portrayed a different
picture of smaller companies lagging behind the rebound.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose
$131 or 1.54 percent to end at $8,630 per tonne.
In New York, the active May COMEX contract firmed
5.20 cents to settle at $3.9315 per lb, closer to the upper end
of its $3.8485 to $3.9370 session range.
Agricultural markets trading on the Chicago Board of Trade,
however, fell on profit-taking that pushed corn and wheat
futures down. Declines in wheat were limited by the first sale
of U.S. supplies to Iran in about three years and by prospects
for more exports as Western sanctions have forced Tehran to
scramble for food supplies.
Soybean prices bucked the overall downward trend in the
grain and oilseed markets, closing up and matching the more-than
five-month high hit earlier this week as damage to South
American crops raised concern.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)