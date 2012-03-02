* Brent, NYMEX crude close down over 2 pct; in week, Brent
drops 1.45 pct, NYMEX off 2.8 pct
* Gold loses most in a week so far this year
* CRB slides 1.45 pct by session end
By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, March 2 Oil slid more than 2
percent on Friday, and copper and gold fell too as
Spain's challenge to a new fiscal pact from the European Union
triggered a dollar rally, prompting investors to sell
dollar-denominated commodities.
Gold ended the day only slightly lower but notched its
biggest weekly decline so far this year.
The week's economic news showing contrasting views of U.S.
growth prospects, coupled with uncertainty around Europe's
chaotic debt situation and Chinese economic growth, sending
prices in commodity markets seesawing throughout the week.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, made up of
19 commodities, finished 0.97 percent lower at 323.52, as most
components ended the day with losses. On a weekly basis, the
index fell 1.45 percent.
Oil prices were down more than 2 percent at the close, after
Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline
explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.
The dollar's rally added to oil's steep drop.
Both Brent and U.S. crude ended with weekly losses,
reversing the previous session's sharp gains in Brent futures.
The drop came after Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry spokesman
told Reuters, "There were no acts of sabotage in the kingdom
yesterday."
Brent April crude fell $2.55 to settle at $123.65 a
barrel, having traded as low as $123.12, and fell 2 percent for
the week, upsetting five straight weekly gains.
U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to close at $106.70 a
barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 after reaching $110.55 during
the previous day's surge. For the week, U.S. crude fell 2.8
percent, snapping a string of three higher weekly finishes.
The dollar's gains on the euro for a third straight day
contributed to oil's slide, as well as losses in both precious
and industrial metal prices.
"Although the oil complex is responding to some softening in
the euro and the equities, the main source of selling has
been a disgorgement of risk premium following yesterday's
frenzied price advance (on) reports of Saudi pipeline
explosions," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch &
Associates, said in a research note.
The euro's slide put the currency on track for its worst
week since mid-December, after debt-burdened Spain challenged
the European Union's new fiscal pact.
Spain, Europe's fourth-largest economy, set itself a softer
2012 deficit target than originally agreed to under the euro
zone's austerity drive..
Analysts said the ECB's injection of cheap funds this week
should ease bank funding strains, but investors were likely
reluctant to buy the euro, and in turn most commodities priced
in dollars, as long as worries over debt and growth cast a cloud
over the region.
Gold fell as the dollar rallied and posted a 3.5 percent
weekly decline, its biggest weekly drop this year. Analysts said
gold was vulnerable to further losses.
"Gold's inability to make a more convincing comeback implies
that the correction might not be over yet," said James Steel,
chief commodity analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent on the day at
$1,711.60 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. EST (1936 GMT). Its 3.5 percent
weekly drop was its biggest since mid-December.
Copper prices also fell, pressured by weakness in equities
and the euro and by concerns a metal surplus in China will put
pressure on the market.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
closed at $8,580 a tonne, down 0.60 percent from Thursday's
close of $8,630 a tonne.
In Chicago, by contrast, U.S. soybeans advanced for the
10th session in a row and hit a fresh five-month high, buoyed by
growing export demand and a forecast by a closely watched
analytical firm for lower soybean production in Brazil.
Wheat futures rose, rebounding from two days of declines and
surging to their highs late in the session, following Thursday's
rare export sale to Iran.
Prices at 3:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.60 -2.24 -2.1% 7.9%
Brent crude 123.85 -2.35 -1.9% 15.3%
Natural gas 2.484 0.021 0.9% -16.9%
US gold 1709.80 -12.40 -0.7% 9.1%
Gold 1710.40 -6.96 -0.4% 9.4%
US Copper 389.55 -2.90 -0.7% 13.4%
Dollar 79.432 0.643 0.8% -0.9%
CRB 321.170 -3.150 -1.0% 5.2%
US corn 659.00 5.25 0.8% 1.9%
US soybeans 1328.25 11.50 0.9% 10.8%
US wheat 670.75 11.50 1.7% 2.8%
US Coffee 201.80 -2.30 -1.1% -11.6%
US Cocoa 2334.00 -32.00 -1.4% 10.7%
US Sugar 25.66 0.00 0.0% 10.5%
US silver 34.481 -1.130 -3.2% 23.5%
US platinum 1691.70 -9.40 -0.6% 20.4%
US palladium 710.80 -4.20 -0.6% 8.3%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by David Gregorio)