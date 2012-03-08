* Brent crude rallies nearly 3 pct in 2 sessions past $125

* Soybeans hit 5-month highs above $13 on exports surge

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 8 Oil and metals prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday on inflationary pressure from a weaker dollar, while soybeans hit five-month highs, helped by robust export sales of the oilseed.

Economic optimism from the expected conclusion of Greece's bond deal boosted financial markets across the board, with the euro gaining its most against the dollar in two weeks.

The broad-based rally pushed the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index up by half a percent, its biggest advance in a week.

Cocoa was the CRB's biggest gainer, rising more than 5 percent in a largely technical run-up.

Bucking the uptrend were markets such as wheat, corn and natural gas. Corn and wheat fell as investors dumped long positions in the two grains ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report . Gas slid due to longstanding worries of oversupply, although impending production cuts limited losses.

In oil, London's Brent finished up 1 percent at $125.44 a barrel while U.S. crude settled up 0.4 percent at $106.58. Brent has risen nearly 3 percent over the last two sessions, while U.S. crude is up nearly 2 percent.

The weak dollar aside, oil was also boosted by U.S. jobs data that bolstered expectations the government would issue a strong employment report for February on Friday. A Reuters poll forecasts a gain of 210,000 in non farm payrolls with a rise in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest dip in government jobs.

Copper prices also rose for a second day.

London Metal Exchange's benchmark three-month copper contract ended up $35 at $8,330 a tonne.

In New York, U.S. copper's key futures contract, May, settled up 2.45 cents at $3.7915 per lb.

Traders and analysts cited key technical support for May copper at near $3.70, where the 55-day moving average, the February low and a longer-term trend line all meet.(Graphic: link.reuters.com/bag96s)

Gold rose about 1 percent, with the spot price of bullion trading at around $1,700 per ounce.

Despite its latest gain, gold was on course to post a second consecutive weekly loss after Tuesday's 2-percent tumble. For the year, gold is up nearly 9 percent.

Soybean prices rallied after the USDA's weekly export report showed U.S. exporters sold more than 1.6 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to overseas customers last week, well above estimates for 400,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

The front-month soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade settled up 11-3/4 cent at $13.38-1/2 a bushel. The market has risen in 12 out of the past 14 trading sessions on projections for tightening soy supplies as China, the world's largest soybean importer, continues to snap up stocks.

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.71 0.55 0.5% 8.0% Brent crude 125.31 1.19 1.0% 16.7% Natural gas 2.272 -0.030 -1.3% -24.0% US gold 1698.70 14.80 0.9% 8.4% Gold 1700.71 15.95 0.9% 8.8% US Copper 379.15 2.45 0.7% 10.3%

Dollar 79.165 -0.542 -0.7% -1.3% CRB 316.040 1.800 0.6% 3.5% US corn 645.00 1.25 0.2% -0.2% US soybeans 1332.50 11.00 0.8% 11.2% US wheat 630.50 -2.50 -0.4% -3.4% US Coffee 189.40 0.80 0.4% -17.0% US Cocoa 2395.00 118.00 5.2% 13.6% US Sugar 23.96 0.04 0.2% 3.1% US silver 33.831 0.246 0.7% 21.2% US platinum 1656.70 29.40 1.8% 17.9% US palladium 699.45 14.10 2.1% 6.6% (Editing by David Gregorio)